UFC 314 underdog pick of the night

D

doozer

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 5, 2013
Messages
709
Reaction score
238
In every virtually every card at least 1 underdog beats the odds. Who is most likely to do so this card?

  • Alexander Volkanovski -130 vs. Diego Lopes +110, vacant featherweight title
  • Paddy Pimblett -155 vs. Michael Chandler +130, lightweights
  • Yair Rodriguez -195 vs. Patricio Pitbull +165, featherweights
  • Jean Silva -270 vs. Bryce Mitchell +220, featherweights
  • Nikita Krylov -195 vs. Dominick Reyes +165, light heavyweights
  • Sean Woodson -165 vs. Dan Ige +140, featherweights
  • Virna Jandiroba -140 vs. Yan Xiaonan +120, women's strawweights
  • Chase Hooper -800 vs. Jim Miller +550, lightweights
  • Darren Elkins +380 vs. Julian Erosa -300, featherweights
  • Michal Oleksiejczuk -205 vs. Sedriques Dumas +170, middleweights
  • Sumudaerji -195 vs. Mitch Raposo +165, flyweights
  • Marco Tulio -400 vs. Tresean Gore +300, middleweights
  • Nora Cornolle -170 vs. Hailey Cowan +145, women's bantamweights
Another bad night for me. My record is now 6-6. But this card is what I made these for. Card by card I’m looking to find someone to pick, but when I started out it was because to me the first 3 picks were obvious without looking. Here is another one. I feel very comfortable picking chandler. And yes I could very easily end up eating humble pie. But 2 fights ago most people thought Paddies win was a robbery against an unranked person. Last fight he looked amazing against Green, but Chandler is not going to take him down. Yes Chandler is old and has been out a few years, but I’m still not sold on Paddie, except that he has amazing jujitsu. Not confirmed pick yet I still want to watch ufc on the line and shillan and Duffy preview to see if I’ve missed anything obvious but that’s my strong lean right now.

Shoutout to last weeks correct pickers. @Necrocrawler @Siver! @Serge421 Catch up shoutouts for ufc fight night 253 picks @Sean Chowdhury is the only successful picker of that night.
 
Last edited:
doozer said:
In every virtually every card at least 1 underdog beats the odds. Who is most likely to do so this card?

  • Alexander Volkanovski -130 vs. Diego Lopes +110, vacant featherweight title
  • Paddy Pimblett -155 vs. Michael Chandler +130, lightweights
  • Yair Rodriguez -195 vs. Patricio Pitbull +165, featherweights
  • Jean Silva -270 vs. Bryce Mitchell +220, featherweights
  • Nikita Krylov -195 vs. Dominick Reyes +165, light heavyweights
  • Sean Woodson -165 vs. Dan Ige +140, featherweights
  • Virna Jandiroba -140 vs. Yan Xiaonan +120, women's strawweights
  • Chase Hooper -800 vs. Jim Miller +550, lightweights
  • Darren Elkins -380 vs. Julian Erosa +300, featherweights
  • Michal Oleksiejczuk -205 vs. Sedriques Dumas +170, middleweights
  • Sumudaerji -195 vs. Mitch Raposo +165, flyweights
  • Marco Tulio -400 vs. Tresean Gore +300, middleweights
  • Nora Cornolle -170 vs. Hailey Cowan +145, women's bantamweights
Another bad night for me. My record is now 6-6. But this card is what I made these for. Card by card I’m looking to find someone to pick, but when I started out it was because to me the first 3 picks were obvious without looking. Here is another one. I feel very comfortable picking chandler. And yes I could very easily end up eating humble pie. But 2 fights ago most people thought Paddies win was a robbery against an unranked person. Last fight he looked amazing against Green, but Chandler is not going to take him down. Yes Chandler is old and has been out a few years, but I’m still not sold on Paddie, except that he has amazing jujitsu. Not confirmed pick yet I still want to watch ufc on the line and shillan and Duffy preview to see if I’ve missed anything obvious but that’s my strong lean right now.

Shoutout to last weeks correct pickers. @Necrocrawler @Siver! @Serge421 Catch up shoutouts for ufc fight night 253 picks @Sean Chowdhury is the only successful picker of that night.
Click to expand...
I like Lopes to beat Volk but my underdog pick is not that fight. I'm picking Juicy J. Julian Erosa to beat Elkins.
 
This event has interesting dogs.

But my lock is Domick Reyes.
Reyes, who arguably beat Jones (i don't agree with that), being a dog against Krylov is a robbery IMO.
Krylov hasn't fought in 2 years and, apparently, the reason of that was because he had a serious injury.
The 2 year layoff was alone a reason for me to bet on Reyes. The revelation of his injury just reinforces my pick. Reyes by KO is pretty possible, tbh.
 
  • Paddy Pimblett -155 vs. Michael Chandler +130, lightweights
  • Nikita Krylov -195 vs. Dominick Reyes +165, light heavyweights
  • Sean Woodson -165 vs. Dan Ige +140, featherweights
  • Virna Jandiroba -140 vs. Yan Xiaonan +120, women's strawweights
  • Chase Hooper -800 vs. Jim Miller +550, lightweights
  • Darren Elkins -380 vs. Julian Erosa +300, featherweights
  • Sumudaerji -195 vs. Mitch Raposo +165, flyweight

These all seem reasonable to me.
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
I like Lopes to beat Volk but my underdog pick is not that fight. I'm picking Juicy J. Julian Erosa to beat Elkins.
Click to expand...
:o. Yes that does seem like the pick. I first started looking at the odds on a different day and it had juicy j 3-1 favourite. I didn’t check this one I just copy and pasted. I’ve been looking for where it came from to show. I think they made a mistake. I’m going to change them because all the older ones are 3-1 juicy j. But like anyone finding the odds a bettor posts incorrectly everyone who had it before this got it.
Just had to rush to draft kings to confirm before I edited. Juicy j should be heavily favoured
 
Last edited:
How devastated would Yair be if Bellator Pitbull knocks his ass out??!!🤣🐕🤣

Paddy getting wrecked by Chandler would be hilarious too😝

I'm hoping Lopes shines vs Volx🌅✨
 
Necrocrawler said:
This event has interesting dogs.

But my lock is Domick Reyes.
Reyes, who arguably beat Jones (i don't agree with that), being a dog against Krylov is a robbery IMO.
Krylov hasn't fought in 2 years and, apparently, the reason of that was because he had a serious injury.
The 2 year layoff was alone a reason for me to bet on Reyes. The revelation of his injury just reinforces my pick. Reyes by KO is pretty possible, tbh.
Click to expand...
Yeah Reyes dropped like a rock with a bad skid after the Jones fight. But in hindsight looking at the people he lost to it’s not that bad.
 
The_Renaissance said:
  • Paddy Pimblett -155 vs. Michael Chandler +130, lightweights
  • Nikita Krylov -195 vs. Dominick Reyes +165, light heavyweights
  • Sean Woodson -165 vs. Dan Ige +140, featherweights
  • Virna Jandiroba -140 vs. Yan Xiaonan +120, women's strawweights
  • Chase Hooper -800 vs. Jim Miller +550, lightweights
  • Darren Elkins -380 vs. Julian Erosa +300, featherweights
  • Sumudaerji -195 vs. Mitch Raposo +165, flyweight

These all seem reasonable to me.
Click to expand...
The odd makers do tend to be good at their job!
 
Shaolin Alan said:
How devastated would Yair be if Bellator Pitbull knocks his ass out??!!🤣🐕🤣

Paddy getting wrecked by Chandler would be hilarious too😝

I'm hoping Lopes shines vs Volx🌅✨
Click to expand...
I’m not sure if you had an actual pick it there lol
 
Pitbull Bryce and Chandler are pick"ems IMO. Out of those 3 I'd go with Pitbull.
 
doozer said:
Yeah Reyes dropped like a rock with a bad skid after the Jones fight. But in hindsight looking at the people he lost to it’s not that bad.
Click to expand...
He still lives in the shadow of the Ryan Spann fight, where he was literally knocked out by a jab.
Krylov is a good fighter, but it's hard to have someone coming from a 2 year layoff as favourite.
We have even good examples this year already:

Marvin Vettori: 2 year layoff and lost
Julia Avilla: 2 year layoff lost and retired

The ring rust is real
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
UFC on ESPN 64 Underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
23
Views
427
doozer
D
D
UFC Fight Night 255 Underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
35
Views
702
EndlessCritic
EndlessCritic
D
UFC FN 251 underdog pick of the night
Replies
15
Views
467
doozer
D
D
UFC fight night 253 underdog pick of the night.
Replies
8
Views
329
doozer
D
D
UFC 312 underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
27
Views
598
doozer
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,164
Messages
57,145,031
Members
175,553
Latest member
Bruno Luiz da Silva

Share this page

Back
Top