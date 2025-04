UFC 314 underdog pick of the night

Alexander Volkanovski -130 vs. Diego Lopes +110, vacant featherweight title

Paddy Pimblett -155 vs. Michael Chandler +130, lightweights

Yair Rodriguez -195 vs. Patricio Pitbull +165, featherweights

Jean Silva -270 vs. Bryce Mitchell +220, featherweights

Nikita Krylov -195 vs. Dominick Reyes +165, light heavyweights

Sean Woodson -165 vs. Dan Ige +140, featherweights

Virna Jandiroba -140 vs. Yan Xiaonan +120, women's strawweights

Chase Hooper -800 vs. Jim Miller +550, lightweights

Darren Elkins +380 vs. Julian Erosa -300, featherweights

Michal Oleksiejczuk -205 vs. Sedriques Dumas +170, middleweights

Sumudaerji -195 vs. Mitch Raposo +165, flyweights

Marco Tulio -400 vs. Tresean Gore +300, middleweights

Nora Cornolle -170 vs. Hailey Cowan +145, women's bantamweights

In every virtually every card at least 1 underdog beats the odds. Who is most likely to do so this card?Another bad night for me. My record is now 6-6. But this card is what I made these for. Card by card I’m looking to find someone to pick, but when I started out it was because to me the first 3 picks were obvious without looking. Here is another one. I feel very comfortable picking chandler. And yes I could very easily end up eating humble pie. But 2 fights ago most people thought Paddies win was a robbery against an unranked person. Last fight he looked amazing against Green, but Chandler is not going to take him down. Yes Chandler is old and has been out a few years, but I’m still not sold on Paddie, except that he has amazing jujitsu. Not confirmed pick yet I still want to watch ufc on the line and shillan and Duffy preview to see if I’ve missed anything obvious but that’s my strong lean right now.Shoutout to last weeks correct pickers. @Necrocrawler @Serge421 Catch up shoutouts for ufc fight night 253 picks @Sean Chowdhury is the only successful picker of that night.