UFC 314 underdog pick of the night

In every virtually every card at least 1 underdog beats the odds. Who is most likely to do so this card?
Shoutout to last weeks correct pickers. @Necrocrawler @Siver! @Serge421 Catch up shoutouts for ufc fight night 253 picks @Sean Chowdhury is the only successful picker of that night.
- Alexander Volkanovski -130 vs. Diego Lopes +110, vacant featherweight title
- Paddy Pimblett -155 vs. Michael Chandler +130, lightweights
- Yair Rodriguez -195 vs. Patricio Pitbull +165, featherweights
- Jean Silva -270 vs. Bryce Mitchell +220, featherweights
- Nikita Krylov -195 vs. Dominick Reyes +165, light heavyweights
- Sean Woodson -165 vs. Dan Ige +140, featherweights
- Virna Jandiroba -140 vs. Yan Xiaonan +120, women's strawweights
- Chase Hooper -800 vs. Jim Miller +550, lightweights
- Darren Elkins +380 vs. Julian Erosa -300, featherweights
- Michal Oleksiejczuk -205 vs. Sedriques Dumas +170, middleweights
- Sumudaerji -195 vs. Mitch Raposo +165, flyweights
- Marco Tulio -400 vs. Tresean Gore +300, middleweights
- Nora Cornolle -170 vs. Hailey Cowan +145, women's bantamweights
Shoutout to last weeks correct pickers. @Necrocrawler @Siver! @Serge421 Catch up shoutouts for ufc fight night 253 picks @Sean Chowdhury is the only successful picker of that night.
Last edited: