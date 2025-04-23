UFC on espn 66 underdog pick of the night

Almost every card an underdog beats the odds. Who do you think is most likely this card?
  • Ian Machado Garry -135 vs. Carlos Prates +115
  • Zhang Mingyang -550 vs. Anthony Smith +375
  • Giga Chikadze +150 vs. David Onama -180
  • Abus Magomedov +130 vs. Michel Pereira -155
  • Randy Brown -235 vs. Nicolas Dalby +190
  • Ikram Aliskerov -725 vs. Andre Muniz +450
  • Jimmy Flick +235 vs. Matt Schnell -290
  • John Castaneda +110 vs. Chris Gutierrez -130
  • Heili Alateng +290 vs. Da'Mon Blackshear -390
  • Cameron Saaiman -110 vs. Malcolm Wellmaker -110
  • Jaqueline Amorim -650 vs. Polyana Viana +425
  • Timmy Cuamba +100 vs. Roberto Romero -120
  • Chelsea Chandler +225 vs. Joselyne Edwards -275
  • Evan Elder -260 vs. Gauge Young +210
My last pick of Chandler got smashed giving me a current record of 6-7. This card I’m going with Giga Chikadze. This was a tough one for me, I had an eye on a couple others who flipped odds or went to a coin flip.

Shoutout to last cards winners. @Necrocrawler @RockyLockridge as the only winners on a rough night for pickers. Catch up shoutouts for ufc 313 @rollthedice @Jinx_AA @WoozyFailGuy @TheTickG @RoseHDCovington @TCE @fujitsugroundnpound @AJ Garcia
 
Prates at +115 is definitely my pick even if the line isn't that wide, I just think he'll hurt Garry and take two rounds off him convincingly if not outright finish him, unless his grappling is nonexistent, which doesn't seem to be the case with Fighting Nerds in general, they seem to all have functional defensive grappling even if they're mostly standup fighters.

I've generally always picked against Abus and it paid out against Strickland and Caio, but he seems to have met his match in potential gassers in Michel while being on a nice little winstreak. It's a coinflip fight and +130 are fair odds.

Randy Brown is a midcarder and Dalby always has that dawg in him so Dalby at +190 is another pick.

However, if we're talking value for money, my biggest pick has to be Muniz at +450. He was already scheduled to fight Ikram before and had his and his teams visas mysteriously declined. While Muniz has been relatively inactive, I think he's being overlooked (odds-wise) due to his losses to Paul Craig and Brendan Allen, while Ikram is being given very generous odds considering he's coming off a devastating defeat. A rocked confidence having been splattered by the ceiling of the division facing a hungry, larger opponent with longer reach who before those losses was on a long win streak which included being the only guy to ever submit Jacare by snapping his arm in half? Makes for a much closer fight than the odds would have you think IMO
 
Not talking value for money so close lines on Prates works well.
 
