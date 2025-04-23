UFC on espn 66 underdog pick of the night

Prates at +115 is definitely my pick even if the line isn't that wide, I just think he'll hurt Garry and take two rounds off him convincingly if not outright finish him, unless his grappling is nonexistent, which doesn't seem to be the case with Fighting Nerds in general, they seem to all have functional defensive grappling even if they're mostly standup fighters.



I've generally always picked against Abus and it paid out against Strickland and Caio, but he seems to have met his match in potential gassers in Michel while being on a nice little winstreak. It's a coinflip fight and +130 are fair odds.



Randy Brown is a midcarder and Dalby always has that dawg in him so Dalby at +190 is another pick.



However, if we're talking value for money, my biggest pick has to be Muniz at +450. He was already scheduled to fight Ikram before and had his and his teams visas mysteriously declined. While Muniz has been relatively inactive, I think he's being overlooked (odds-wise) due to his losses to Paul Craig and Brendan Allen, while Ikram is being given very generous odds considering he's coming off a devastating defeat. A rocked confidence having been splattered by the ceiling of the division facing a hungry, larger opponent with longer reach who before those losses was on a long win streak which included being the only guy to ever submit Jacare by snapping his arm in half? Makes for a much closer fight than the odds would have you think IMO