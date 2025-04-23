UFC on espn 66 underdog pick of the night

Almost every card an underdog beats the odds. Who do you think is most likely this card?
Shoutout to last cards winners. @Necrocrawler @RockyLockridge as the only winners on a rough night for pickers. Catch up shoutouts for ufc 313 @rollthedice @Jinx_AA @WoozyFailGuy @TheTickG @RoseHDCovington @TCE @fujitsugroundnpound @AJ Garcia
- Ian Machado Garry -135 vs. Carlos Prates +115
- Zhang Mingyang -550 vs. Anthony Smith +375
- Giga Chikadze +150 vs. David Onama -180
- Abus Magomedov +130 vs. Michel Pereira -155
- Randy Brown -235 vs. Nicolas Dalby +190
- Ikram Aliskerov -725 vs. Andre Muniz +450
- Jimmy Flick +235 vs. Matt Schnell -290
- John Castaneda +110 vs. Chris Gutierrez -130
- Heili Alateng +290 vs. Da'Mon Blackshear -390
- Cameron Saaiman -110 vs. Malcolm Wellmaker -110
- Jaqueline Amorim -650 vs. Polyana Viana +425
- Timmy Cuamba +100 vs. Roberto Romero -120
- Chelsea Chandler +225 vs. Joselyne Edwards -275
- Evan Elder -260 vs. Gauge Young +210
