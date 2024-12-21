Octagon v Pit?

blaseblase
Karate Combat has an interesting set up. Which would be better for mma?
Pros for the pit would be higher level of visiblity and no more fence grabs. The downside is it would make getting takedowns much easier (if you consider that a downside). Were mma to transition to a pit I'd think the walls would need to be modified to be at a 90 degree angle instead of 45.
