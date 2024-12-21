Octagon v Pit?

Karate Combat has an interesting set up. Which would be better for mma?

1734817291512.jpeg

1734817139575-jpeg.1076669



Pros for the pit would be higher level of visiblity and no more fence grabs. The downside is it would make getting takedowns much easier (if you consider that a downside). Were mma to transition to a pit I'd think the walls would need to be modified to be at a 90 degree angle instead of 45.
 

Pit looks ridiculous -- like miniature dudes fighting in a Baking Pan.

No place to have a dignified contest of violence.
 
artworks-000326281413-3c89dn-t500x500.jpg


59044.jpg


YAMMA Pit Fighting circa 2006......one of the worst events to ever take place. If you know, you know.

I still haven't gotten my t-shirt.
 
It'd be a huge advantage for students of the pitfighting discipline such as Abbott and Ferrozzo

images (12).jpegimages (14).jpeg
 
blaseblase said:
Yeah, rats in a cage is so much better.
Cage is symbolic: locked in the cage with your enemy, where violence determines your fate -- like "no-escape" feeling that you must survive.

Yamasaki bless...
1734818761241.png

The Baking Pan has a Homemaker vibe -- not a fan...
 
blaseblase said:
Pros for the pit would be higher level of visiblity and no more fence grabs.
The current fences aren't major impediments to visibility. As for fence grabs, why should fighters be allowed to use the fence to obtain, maintain, or improve a position in every possible way except for grabbing it? Either let fighters use the fence for positional advantage or don't let them do so.
 
JBJ was here said:
The current fences aren't major impediments to visibility.
To the people at the arena it is.

JBJ was here said:
As for fence grabs, why should fighters be allowed to use the fence to obtain, maintain, or improve a position in every possible way except for grabbing it? Either let fighters use the fence for positional advantage or don't let them do so.
How about just remove the silliness of clinging for dear life to a fence or alternatively using it to hold someone there? It doesn't apply to a real life fighting situation. If you're going to add crap like that might as well legalize nut shots.

The Octagon is an arbitrary decision that was made for the first event that has been clung to out of habit. Much like the glove situation never being improved or Face the Pain lasting for decades after Nu Metal was popular.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Whatever it is , its going down...


Meet me in the trap! Its going down!!
My god, its a real thing:

TrapFighting / Shintai Ryu Martial Arts

TrapFighting course, instruction by Mstr. Troy Burchett, train and rank via video or video upload. Earn your rank and certification long distance in this unique system of martial arts.
www.shintairyu.com

The guy who came up with it is legally blind though so no wonder it didn't catch on.
 
I hate cage humping more than LnP these days.
 
