Nowhere to run now Poatards. He is coming for your boi

The Dagestani powerhouse Magomed Ankalaev just did it again, dominating Aleksandar Rakić in a gritty, hard-fought battle. Ankalaev looked like an absolute beast, mixing his power, precision, and grappling control with the kind of skill that left Rakić with no answers. So, where does this leave a certain middleweight champ trying to dip his toes into light heavyweight waters?





Lost me at “boi”



How ridiculous for a grown man





Pereira can’t hide behind “disrespect” excuses anymore, Sherbums! Ankalaev just keeps proving he’s the real deal, and Pereira’s little dance is running out of rhythm. The fans know that Ankalaev is a dangerous matchup for Pereira—he’s got the relentless pressure, the wrestling Pereira’s never handled, and a reputation for taking on everyone who steps up. Yet, Pereira seems more comfortable throwing around insults and excuses than throwing down in the cage with Ankalaev.











So, what’s it going to be, Pereira? Ankalaev is here, waiting, and every time he wins, it just gets harder to justify any more “reasons” to avoid him. This is the fight we need to see, and the UFC should make it happen—no more games.











Sherbums, who’s ready for Pereira to finally face the challenge he’s been ducking?





Thoughts?