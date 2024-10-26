Nowhere to run now Poatards. He is coming for your boi

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
The Dagestani powerhouse Magomed Ankalaev just did it again, dominating Aleksandar Rakić in a gritty, hard-fought battle. Ankalaev looked like an absolute beast, mixing his power, precision, and grappling control with the kind of skill that left Rakić with no answers. So, where does this leave a certain middleweight champ trying to dip his toes into light heavyweight waters?





Pereira can’t hide behind “disrespect” excuses anymore, Sherbums! Ankalaev just keeps proving he’s the real deal, and Pereira’s little dance is running out of rhythm. The fans know that Ankalaev is a dangerous matchup for Pereira—he’s got the relentless pressure, the wrestling Pereira’s never handled, and a reputation for taking on everyone who steps up. Yet, Pereira seems more comfortable throwing around insults and excuses than throwing down in the cage with Ankalaev.





So, what’s it going to be, Pereira? Ankalaev is here, waiting, and every time he wins, it just gets harder to justify any more “reasons” to avoid him. This is the fight we need to see, and the UFC should make it happen—no more games.





Sherbums, who’s ready for Pereira to finally face the challenge he’s been ducking?


Thoughts?
 
Nah he doesn't deserve a title shot. I saw a guy at the grocery store and asked him if he grapples. He told me no. I think he deserves the next LHW title shot. Give Ank another title eliminator vs the rest of the top 5.
 
Didn't shoot a single takedown, he might actually be serious about standing with Pereira. I don't think that will go well without involving the wrestling.
 
I agree that Ankalaev is next now. I wasn't so sure before, his ranking seemed higher than it deserved to be after a win over Walker. That said, this was a legit win and even someone like myself who doesn't care for Magomed has to admit that he's next up.

As for his chances? I dunno. I think he looked good out there. Rakic seemed to be fighting scared so clearly he was aware of Ank's power and sharpness. I don't think I'd favor him to beat Poatan but it should be a solid scrap, and Ank has earned it! Let's do it.
 
The Dagestani powerhouse Magomed Ankalaev just did it again, dominating Aleksandar Rakić in a gritty, hard-fought battle. Ankalaev looked like an absolute beast, mixing his power, precision, and grappling control with the kind of skill that left Rakić with no answers. So, where does this leave a certain middleweight champ trying to dip his toes into light heavyweight waters?


Lost me at “boi”

How ridiculous for a grown man


Pereira can’t hide behind “disrespect” excuses anymore, Sherbums! Ankalaev just keeps proving he’s the real deal, and Pereira’s little dance is running out of rhythm. The fans know that Ankalaev is a dangerous matchup for Pereira—he’s got the relentless pressure, the wrestling Pereira’s never handled, and a reputation for taking on everyone who steps up. Yet, Pereira seems more comfortable throwing around insults and excuses than throwing down in the cage with Ankalaev.





So, what’s it going to be, Pereira? Ankalaev is here, waiting, and every time he wins, it just gets harder to justify any more “reasons” to avoid him. This is the fight we need to see, and the UFC should make it happen—no more games.





Sherbums, who’s ready for Pereira to finally face the challenge he’s been ducking?


Thoughts?
Lol this guy would do worse than Rountree did against Alex, no hyperbole.

Also, it's obvious why he's only comfortable fighting in front of Middle Eastern judges.
 
I think Ank clearly deserves a TS, I think he is a very good & solid & fighter, but if he strikes with Alex, he will get KOd.

Rakic is a good striker, but Pereira was double champion both in KB and MMA.
This
 
After watching that fight, IF Ank doesn’t shoot on Alex I think he gets KO’d, Rakic isn’t some amazing striker and he actually lost the 1st round to him.
 
I’ll bump this when Poatan makes Anklaev look like an amateur and flattens him. Anklaev will need a wheelchair for a month after
 
After watching that fight, IF Ank doesn’t shoot on Alex I think he gets KO’d, Rakic isn’t some amazing striker and he actually lost the 1st round to him.
tbf, Rountree isn't some amazing striker and Pereira actually lost the first 2 rounds to him
 
