Not excited. The mystique of Jones and the allure of possibly seeing him lose have long since faded. He's had multiple fights now that people think he lost (against absolute trash opponents btw) so between that and the countless scandals, he sure doesn't feel like some undefeated GOAT anymore. His last impressive performance was over 7 YEARS AGO FFS.



Stipe was a highly overrated champion with an inflated record but I'll go for him in this fight just to get Jones the hell out of there. Inactivity is the worst thing in MMA - even worse than immediate rematches - and both of these guys need to GTFO and let the sport move on.