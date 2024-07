Next weeks card has me pumped! (Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov)

kingmob6 said: Poor Tony is going to get choked out again.

Was just thinking about this a little while ago OP, card is sick . And I'm glad the Diaz fight fell through, the new co-main is an upgrade, and I can't wait to see what Deiveson Figuieredo looks like at BW. If his power gets even better then what it was at fly weight he may be the first to Crack Vera's chin. Plus it's not at the Apex!Thank God that after some of these stinker Fight Nights we get a proper event.He should retire, but hey , at least this a matchup where he won't get knocked out beat up badly ha, totally a conscious decision from the matchmakers , although it's still weird because Cheisa is still a semi elite gatekeeper, hope something incredible happens but yeah Tony is fucked ha.