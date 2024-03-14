New Order |Blue Monday| - (Rate the Song)

Rate It.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 6 50.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • 7

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - One of the worst songs ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    12
How does it feel
To treat me like you do?
When you've laid your hands upon me
And told me who you are?

I thought I was mistaken
I thought I heard your words
Tell me how do I feel?
Tell me now, how do I feel?

Those who came before me
Lived through their vocations
From the past until completion
They'll turn away no more

And still, I find it so hard
To say what I need to say
But, I'm quite sure that you'll tell me
Just how I should feel today

I see a ship in the harbour
I can and shall obey
But, if it wasn't for your misfortune
I'd be a heavenly person today

And I thought I was mistaken
And I thought I heard you speak
Tell me, how do I feel?
Tell me now, how should I feel?
Now I stand here waiting

I thought I told you to leave me
While I walked down to the beach
Tell me how does it feel
When your heart grows cold?
(Grows cold, grows cold, grows cold, grows cold)
 
7/10. Love JD and New Order is good too. Age of Consent is a masterpiece.
 
Solid 9. New Order is just fucking fantastic. Such a shame they can’t reconcile with Hooky. I’ve never seen them live but won’t do it without Peter Hook.
 
Classic 80's tune. Very Iconic and reminiscent of the sound. The synths are catchy and the lyrics are gloomy.

8/10 not quite perfect. But damn near.
 
BFoe said:
Solid 9. New Order is just fucking fantastic. Such a shame they can’t reconcile with Hooky. I’ve never seen them live but won’t do it without Peter Hook.
Man, they really were fantastic. I went on a binge a few months back watching a bunch of live performances from the 80's. Imagine switching out the floppy disk mid song and hoping it boots in time, lol

hgcAGpv.gif
 
11 would have to be an option if we were rating the nine minute version of "The Perfect Kiss."
 
