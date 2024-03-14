New Order |Blue Monday| - (Rate the Song)

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,277
- Reaction score
- 40,653
How does it feel
To treat me like you do?
When you've laid your hands upon me
And told me who you are?
I thought I was mistaken
I thought I heard your words
Tell me how do I feel?
Tell me now, how do I feel?
Those who came before me
Lived through their vocations
From the past until completion
They'll turn away no more
And still, I find it so hard
To say what I need to say
But, I'm quite sure that you'll tell me
Just how I should feel today
I see a ship in the harbour
I can and shall obey
But, if it wasn't for your misfortune
I'd be a heavenly person today
And I thought I was mistaken
And I thought I heard you speak
Tell me, how do I feel?
Tell me now, how should I feel?
Now I stand here waiting
I thought I told you to leave me
While I walked down to the beach
Tell me how does it feel
When your heart grows cold?
(Grows cold, grows cold, grows cold, grows cold)