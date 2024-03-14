New Order |Blue Monday| - (Rate the Song)





How does it feel

To treat me like you do?

When you've laid your hands upon me

And told me who you are?



I thought I was mistaken

I thought I heard your words

Tell me how do I feel?

Tell me now, how do I feel?



Those who came before me

Lived through their vocations

From the past until completion

They'll turn away no more



And still, I find it so hard

To say what I need to say

But, I'm quite sure that you'll tell me

Just how I should feel today



I see a ship in the harbour

I can and shall obey

But, if it wasn't for your misfortune

I'd be a heavenly person today



And I thought I was mistaken

And I thought I heard you speak

Tell me, how do I feel?

Tell me now, how should I feel?

Now I stand here waiting



I thought I told you to leave me

While I walked down to the beach

Tell me how does it feel

When your heart grows cold?

(Grows cold, grows cold, grows cold, grows cold)