Kate Bush |Wuthering Heights| - (Rate the Song)













Out on the wiley, windy moors

We'd roll and fall in green

You had a temper like my jealousy

Too hot, too greedy

How could you leave me

When I needed to possess you?

I hated you. I loved you, too



Bad dreams in the night

They told me I was going to lose the fight

Leave behind my wuthering, wuthering

Wuthering Heights



Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy

I've come home. I'm so cold

Let me in-a-your window



Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy

I've come home. I'm so cold

Let me in-a-your window



Ooh, it gets dark! It gets lonely

On the other side from you

I pine a lot. I find the lot

Falls through without you

I'm coming back, love

Cruel Heathcliff, my one dream

My only master



Too long I roam in the night

I'm coming back to his side, to put it right

I'm coming home to wuthering, wuthering

Wuthering Heights



Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy

I've come home. I'm so cold

Let me in-a-your window



Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy

I've come home. I'm so cold

Let me in-a-your window



Ooh! Let me have it

Let me grab your soul away

Ooh! Let me have it

Let me grab your soul away

You know, it's me - Cathy



Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy

I've come home. I'm so cold

Let me in-a-your window



Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy

I've come home. I'm so cold

Let me in-a-your window



Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy

I've come home. I'm so cold