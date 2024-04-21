Kate Bush |Wuthering Heights| - (Rate the Song)

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Out on the wiley, windy moors
We'd roll and fall in green
You had a temper like my jealousy
Too hot, too greedy
How could you leave me
When I needed to possess you?
I hated you. I loved you, too
Bad dreams in the night
They told me I was going to lose the fight
Leave behind my wuthering, wuthering
Wuthering Heights
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy
I've come home. I'm so cold
Let me in-a-your window
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy
I've come home. I'm so cold
Let me in-a-your window
Ooh, it gets dark! It gets lonely
On the other side from you
I pine a lot. I find the lot
Falls through without you
I'm coming back, love
Cruel Heathcliff, my one dream
My only master
Too long I roam in the night
I'm coming back to his side, to put it right
I'm coming home to wuthering, wuthering
Wuthering Heights
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy
I've come home. I'm so cold
Let me in-a-your window
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy
I've come home. I'm so cold
Let me in-a-your window
Ooh! Let me have it
Let me grab your soul away
Ooh! Let me have it
Let me grab your soul away
You know, it's me - Cathy
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy
I've come home. I'm so cold
Let me in-a-your window
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy
I've come home. I'm so cold
Let me in-a-your window
Heathcliff, it's me, I'm Cathy
I've come home. I'm so cold