Prince and The Revolution |When Doves Cry| - (Rate the Song)





Dig if you will the picture

Of you and I engaged in a kiss

The sweat of your body covers me

Can you my darling

Can you picture this?



Dream if you can a courtyard

An ocean of violets in bloom

Animals strike curious poses

They feel the heat

The heat between me and you



How can you just leave me standing?

Alone in a world that's so cold? (So cold)

Maybe I'm just too demanding

Maybe I'm just like my father, too bold

Maybe you're just like my mother

She's never satisfied (She's never satisfied)

Why do we scream at each other

This is what it sounds like

When doves cry



Touch if you will my stomach

Feel how it trembles inside

You've got the butterflies all tied up

Don't make me chase you

Even doves have pride



How can you just leave me standing?

Alone in a world so cold? (World so cold)

Maybe I'm just too demanding

Maybe I'm just like my father, too bold

Maybe you're just like my mother

She's never satisfied (She's never satisfied)

Why do we scream at each other

This is what it sounds like

When doves cry



How can you just leave me standing?

Alone in a world that's so cold? (A world that's so cold)

Maybe you're just too demanding (Maybe, maybe I'm like my father)

Maybe I'm just like my father, too bold (Ya know he's too bold)

Maybe you're just like my mother (Maybe you're just like my mother)

She's never satisfied (She's never, never satisfied)

Why do we scream at each other (Why do we scream, why)

This is what it sounds like



When doves cry

When doves cry (Doves cry, doves cry)

When doves cry (Doves cry, doves cry)



Don't Cry (Don't Cry)



When doves cry

When doves cry

When doves cry



When Doves cry (Doves cry, doves cry, doves cry

Don't cry

Darling don't cry

Don't cry

Don't cry

Don't don't cry