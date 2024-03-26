Radiohead |Creep| - (Rate the Song)

When you were here before
Couldn't look you in the eye
You're just like an angel
Your skin makes me cry
You float like a feather
In a beautiful world
I wish I was special
You're so fucking special

But I'm a creep
I'm a weirdo
What the hell am I doing here?
I don't belong here

I don't care if it hurts
I want to have control
I want a perfect body
I want a perfect soul
I want you to notice
When I'm not around
You're so fucking special
I wish I was special

But I'm a creep
I'm a weirdo
What the hell am I doing here?
I don't belong here

Oh, oh

She's running out again
She's running out
She run, run, run, run
Run

Whatever makes you happy
Whatever you want
You're so fucking special
I wish I was special

But I'm a creep
I'm a weirdo
What the hell am I doing here?
I don't belong here
I don't belong here
 
Good song but it's pretty low on the list of Radiohead's best songs. It's been over 25 years since Radiohead became tired of playing it.
 
Pablo Honey as an album is pretty shit but this song holds up.
 
My least favorite of their highest charting hits, but they were never a band that's greatness was about charting hits. I think you'd find that few of the below would make the Top 10 favorite songs lists of most devoted Radiohead fans (I wager you'd see Fake Plastic Trees and High & Dry the most).

#34 = Creep
#37 = Nude
#65 = Fake Plastic Trees
#69 = Karma Police
#78 = High & Dry
#121 = Reckoner
#121 = Burn the Witch

Meanwhile, you'd see this song on just about every list...
 
9/10.

Great karaoke track.

House of Cards is my #1 from them though.
 
There's been some great covers over the years. Tears for Fears, Prince and Macy Gray all come to mind.
 
Jackonfire said:
There's been some great covers over the years. Tears for Fears, Prince and Macy Gray all come to mind.
Click to expand...
Indeed and each cover is pretty different from the original. It seems to lend itself to radical interpretations. I've heard Radiohead doesn't perform it much and wonder if they've ever done some killer live versions. Love the song especially that crunchy geetar.
 
It's...not their best.

If Radiohead didn't become this ultra respected band of almost mythical proportions, it would be a one hit wonder pop song from the 90's, that would appear on a "Greatest hits of the 90's" album alongside the "Friends" theme song and "Closing Time".
 
Pretty dull song when it came out and still dont like it much. That said all their albums from their sophomore release and so forth were masterpieces
 
