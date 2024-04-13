Britney Spears |Toxic| - (Rate the Song)

Rate it.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Baby, can't you see I'm calling?
A guy like you should wear a warning
It's dangerous, I'm falling
There's no escape, I can't wait
I need a hit, baby, give me it
You're dangerous, I'm loving it

Too high, can't come down
Losing my head, spinning 'round and 'round
Do you feel me now?

With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slipping under
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
And I love what you do
Don't you know that you're toxic?

It's getting late to give you up
I took a sip from my devil's cup
Slowly, it's taking over me

Too high, can't come down
It's in the air and it's all around
Can you feel me now?

With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slipping under
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
And I love what you do
Don't you know that you're toxic?
Don't you know that you're toxic?

With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slipping under
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slipping under (Toxic)
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?

Intoxicate me now with your loving now
I think I'm ready now (I think I'm ready now)
Intoxicate me now with your loving now
I think I'm ready now
 
