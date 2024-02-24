M.I.A |Paper Planes| - (Rate the Song)

What do you rate it at?

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9 - Excellent

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8 - Very Good

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • 7 - Good

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6 - Above Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4 - Below Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3 - Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 - Very Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - One of the worst songs ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
I fly like paper, get high like planes
If you catch me at the border, I got visas in my name
If you come around here, I make 'em all day
I get one done in a second if you wait

I fly like paper, get high like planes
If you catch me at the border, I got visas in my name
If you come around here, I make 'em all day
I get one done in a second if you wait

Sometimes I think sittin' on trains
Every stop I get to, I'm clocking that game
Everyone's a winner, we're making our fame
Bona fide hustler making my name

Sometimes I think sittin' on trains
Every stop I get to, I'm clocking that game
Everyone's a winner, we're making our fame
Bona fide hustler making my name

All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money
All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money

All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money
All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money

Pirate skulls and bones
Sticks and stones and weed and bongs
Running when we hit 'em
Lethal poison for the system

Pirate skulls and bones
Sticks and stones and weed and bongs
Running when we hit 'em
Lethal poison for the system

No one on the corner has swagger like us
Hit me on my burner prepaid wireless
We pack and deliver like UPS trucks
Already going to hell, just pumping that gas

No one on the corner has swagger like us
Hit me on my burner prepaid wireless
We pack and deliver like UPS trucks
Already going to hell, just pumping that gas

All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money
All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money

All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money
All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money

M.I.A.
Third world democracy
Yeah, I've got more records than the KGB
So, uh, no funny business (are you ready all?)

Some, some, some I, some I murder
Some, I some I let go
Some, some, some I, some I murder
Some I, some I let go

All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money
All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money

All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money
All I wanna do is-
And a-
And take your money
 
