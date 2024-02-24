M.I.A |Paper Planes| - (Rate the Song)







I fly like paper, get high like planes

If you catch me at the border, I got visas in my name

If you come around here, I make 'em all day

I get one done in a second if you wait



Sometimes I think sittin' on trains

Every stop I get to, I'm clocking that game

Everyone's a winner, we're making our fame

Bona fide hustler making my name



All I wanna do is-

And a-

And take your money

All I wanna do is-

And a-

And take your money



Pirate skulls and bones

Sticks and stones and weed and bongs

Running when we hit 'em

Lethal poison for the system



No one on the corner has swagger like us

Hit me on my burner prepaid wireless

We pack and deliver like UPS trucks

Already going to hell, just pumping that gas



M.I.A.

Third world democracy

Yeah, I've got more records than the KGB

So, uh, no funny business (are you ready all?)



Some, some, some I, some I murder

Some, I some I let go

Some, some, some I, some I murder

Some I, some I let go



