Joy Division |Love Will Tear Us Apart| - (Rate the Song)





When routine bites hard and ambitions are low

And resentment rides high but emotions won't grow

And we're changing our ways, taking different roads



Then love, love will tear us apart again

Love, love will tear us apart again



Why is the bedroom so cold? You've turned away on your side

Is my timing that flawed? Our respect runs so dry

Yet there's still this appeal that we've kept through our lives



But love, love will tear us apart again

Love, love will tear us apart again



Do you cry out in your sleep, all my failings exposed?

There's a taste in my mouth as desperation takes hold

Just that something so good, just can't function no more



But love, love will tear us apart again

Love, love will tear us apart again



Then love, love will tear us apart again

Love, love will tear us apart again