Joy Division |Love Will Tear Us Apart| - (Rate the Song)

What do you rate it at?

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9 - Excellent

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8 - Very Good

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7 - Good

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 6 - Above Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4 - Below Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3 - Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 - Very Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - One of the worst songs ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
30,938
Reaction score
39,866


When routine bites hard and ambitions are low
And resentment rides high but emotions won't grow
And we're changing our ways, taking different roads

Then love, love will tear us apart again
Love, love will tear us apart again

Why is the bedroom so cold? You've turned away on your side
Is my timing that flawed? Our respect runs so dry
Yet there's still this appeal that we've kept through our lives

But love, love will tear us apart again
Love, love will tear us apart again

Do you cry out in your sleep, all my failings exposed?
There's a taste in my mouth as desperation takes hold
Just that something so good, just can't function no more

But love, love will tear us apart again
Love, love will tear us apart again

Then love, love will tear us apart again
Love, love will tear us apart again
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,451
Messages
55,146,211
Members
174,639
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top