Joy Division |Love Will Tear Us Apart| - (Rate the Song)

When routine bites hard and ambitions are low
And resentment rides high but emotions won't grow
And we're changing our ways, taking different roads
Then love, love will tear us apart again
Love, love will tear us apart again
Why is the bedroom so cold? You've turned away on your side
Is my timing that flawed? Our respect runs so dry
Yet there's still this appeal that we've kept through our lives
But love, love will tear us apart again
Love, love will tear us apart again
Do you cry out in your sleep, all my failings exposed?
There's a taste in my mouth as desperation takes hold
Just that something so good, just can't function no more
But love, love will tear us apart again
Love, love will tear us apart again
Then love, love will tear us apart again
Love, love will tear us apart again