R.E.M |Losing My Religion| - (Rate the Song)

What do you rate it at?

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 9 - Excellent

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8 - Very Good

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 7 - Good

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6 - Above Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 4 - Below Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3 - Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2 - Very Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - One of the worst songs ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,223
Reaction score
40,535



Oh life, it's bigger
It's bigger than you
And you are not me
The lengths that I will go to
The distance in your eyes
Oh no, I've said too much
I set it up

That's me in the corner
That's me in the spotlight
Losing my religion
Trying to keep up with you
And I don't know if I can do it
Oh no, I've said too much
I haven't said enough

I thought that I heard you laughing
I thought that I heard you sing
I think I thought I saw you try

Every whisper
Of every waking hour
I'm choosing my confessions
Trying to keep an eye on you
Like a hurt, lost and blinded fool, fool
Oh no, I've said too much
I set it up

Consider this
Consider this, the hint of the century
Consider this, the slip
That brought me to my knees, failed
What if all these fantasies come
Flailing around
Now I've said too much

I thought that I heard you laughing
I thought that I heard you sing
I think I thought I saw you try

But that was just a dream
That was just a dream

That's me in the corner
That's me in the spotlight
Losing my religion
Trying to keep up with you
And I don't know if I can do it
Oh no, I've said too much
I haven't said enough

I thought that I heard you laughing
I thought that I heard you sing
I think I thought I saw you try

But that was just a dream
Try, cry, why try
That was just a dream
Just a dream
Just a dream, dream
 
5 - I like REM a lot and this song has over average lyrics and arrangements, but my fav albums are the debut and of course the neo-psychedelic Monster.
 
