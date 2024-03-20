The Everly Brothers |All I Have To Do Is Dream| - (Rate the Song)

Rate the Song.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - One of the worst songs ever.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,408
Reaction score
40,864


Drea-ea-ea-ea-eam, dream, dream, dream
Drea-ea-ea-ea-eam, dream, dream, dream
When I want you in my arms
When I want you and all your charms
Whenever I want you, all I have to do is
Drea-ea-ea-ea-eam, dream, dream, dream

When I feel blue in the night
And I need you to hold me tight
Whenever I want you, all I have to do is
Drea-ea-ea-ea-eam

I can make you mine, taste your lips of wine
Anytime night or day
Only trouble is, gee whiz
I'm dreamin' my life away

I need you so that I could die
I love you so and that is why
Whenever I want you, all I have to do is
Drea-ea-ea-ea-eam, dream, dream, dream
Drea-ea-ea-ea-eam

I can make you mine, taste your lips of wine
Anytime night or day
Only trouble is, gee whiz
I'm dreamin' my life away

I need you so that I could die
I love you so and that is why
Whenever I want you, all I have to do is
Drea-ea-ea-ea-eam, dream, dream, dream
Drea-ea-ea-ea-eam, dream, dream, dream

Drea-ea-ea-ea-eam, dream, dream, dream
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Prince and The Revolution |When Doves Cry| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
5
Views
235
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Queen |Bohemian Rhapsody| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
6
Views
233
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Outkast |Rosa Parks| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
7
Views
263
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,335
Messages
55,272,054
Members
174,716
Latest member
abdullah ashraf

Share this page

Back
Top