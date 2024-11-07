Movies Name Your 3 Favourite Movies of 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Smile 2 were my 2 favourite movies i really enjoyed in the theater this year. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice because of how funny it was and Smile 2 for how scary it was.

1000002767.jpg
1000002768.jpg

My last pick is going to Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Documentary. I saw this in the theater with no one else there. It was the most enjoyable movie theater experience for me this year and in many years.

1000002766.jpg

Honorable Mention to Juror#2

Nosferatu has a great shot in cracking the top 3


So which 3 movies did you like the most this year?
 
