The Good The Bad The HBK
Pitbull Owner
@Gold
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,526
- Reaction score
- 43,799
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Smile 2 were my 2 favourite movies i really enjoyed in the theater this year. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice because of how funny it was and Smile 2 for how scary it was.
My last pick is going to Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Documentary. I saw this in the theater with no one else there. It was the most enjoyable movie theater experience for me this year and in many years.
Honorable Mention to Juror#2
Nosferatu has a great shot in cracking the top 3
So which 3 movies did you like the most this year?
