Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Smile 2 were my 2 favourite movies i really enjoyed in the theater this year. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice because of how funny it was and Smile 2 for how scary it was.My last pick is going to Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Documentary. I saw this in the theater with no one else there. It was the most enjoyable movie theater experience for me this year and in many years.Honorable Mention to Juror#2Nosferatu has a great shot in cracking the top 3So which 3 movies did you like the most this year?