It's been a shockingly weak year for movies and the last few years haven't been impressive either.



Only saw three movies in theaters.

*Godzilla/Kong2

*Deadpool/Wolverine

*Dune2

And I'm planning on seeing Sonic3.



Godzilla/Kong2 was trash besides the eye-candy of seeing giant monsters fighting.

While the story of the first movie was tolerable, the story of the sequel is very intolerable.



Deadpool/Wolverine delivered what was promised. A fun romp between everyone's favorite Marvel anti-hero and the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine who can still play the role remarkably well for being in his mid-50s.



Dune2 was... good... maybe just fine.

While I appreciate much about the film related to the filmmaking and sets, it continues the same flaws of the first film that I don't really care about what's going on.

What's bizarre about these films is although so many have seen them both and widely hailed as good-to-great they're not exactly discussed alot.

They hold little cultural impact for being 'blockbusters.'

It's like we watched the first movie with the expectation the sequel was going to be better and retroactively make the original better.

Now we watched the sequel and now have the expectation the third movie is going to be better and make the first two movies better.



Its like we're now getting our narrative satisfaction from TV series for so long that 2-to-3 hour movies can't compare anymore.

Movies are now more for fun & eyecandy, but narratively shallow.