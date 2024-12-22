I don't know if this is a common opinion but this has been a pretty weak year for movies, with Deadpool/Wolverine and Dune2 being the most satisfying but with their own sets of issues.But this would be a contender for best movie of the year in a very good year for movies, so with this year I'd say this is easily the best movie I've seen.If you want the TLDR, it's part 'Phone Booth 2003'...and part 'Die Hard 2 Die Harder.'......with a little bit of 'Colateral' mixed in.Its surprisingly well directed with excellent cinematography.The cast is mostly no-namers, but everyone is also well cast for their roles, including two actors from two of my favorite series of all time. Benito Martinez from The Shield, and Dean Norris from Breaking Bad.This script feels like it was written by an experienced thriller novelist.Only complaints are there's a few 'Hollywoodisms,' which are tropes that movies get wrong over and over again, which are unrealistic conveniences for the plot.And the 'final confrontation' between the the protagonist and antagonist was a bit weak.But as pessimistic/jaded as I usually am toward movies if those are my main complaints then that says alot for how good this movie is.If you have Netflix, watch it.If you don't have Netflix, it's easily found if you sail the seven seas.Oh, and if it matters, I absolutely would have watched this in theaters. And it only had a $48 million budget which should tell Hollywood that audiences just want quality writing and acting, rather $200 million budgets that are mostly CGI.