My best future title fights for each division

FLW: Pantoja vs Albazi

BW: Sean vs Merab

FW: Topuria vs Holloway

LW: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan

WW: Belal vs Sahavkat

MW: DDP vs Chimaev/Whittaker

LHW: Pereira vs Ankalaev

HW: Aspinall vs Gane/Volkov



W BW: Raquel vs Pena winner vs Vieira/Kayla

W FLW: Alexa/Valentina vs Manon Fiorot

SW: Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez



Do you agree? If not then what is your list?

Also what is your favouirte fight out of these?