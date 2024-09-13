My best future title fights for each division

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

FLW: Pantoja vs Albazi
BW: Sean vs Merab
FW: Topuria vs Holloway
LW: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan
WW: Belal vs Sahavkat
MW: DDP vs Chimaev/Whittaker
LHW: Pereira vs Ankalaev
HW: Aspinall vs Gane/Volkov

W BW: Raquel vs Pena winner vs Vieira/Kayla
W FLW: Alexa/Valentina vs Manon Fiorot
SW: Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez

Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
Also what is your favouirte fight out of these?
 
Gane sort of destroyed his relevancy with his performance against big bones, he needs to win very impressively vs Volkov and then even maybe beat someone else before I want to see him fight Tommy. Hopefully Volkov beats him anyway

Whittaker is a great dude but I wanna see how Chimaev does against DDP, and he has to win impressively against Whittaker to stand a real chance against Dricus
 
FLW: nobody cares
BW: Sean vs Merab - if Sean starches Merab, the Umar fight is HUGE!
FW: Topuria vs Holloway
LW: Makhachev vs Khabib
WW: Belal vs Sahavkat
MW: DDP vs Chimaev
LHW: Pereira vs Ankalaev
HW: Aspinall vs the one true GOAT of all this shit

W BW: nobody cares
W FLW: nobody cares
SW: nobody cares
 
Gane? Really? <SelenaWow> Tom would just butcher him :rolleyes:
 
Latest posts

