My best future title fights for each division

Shay Brennan
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2020
- Messages
- 2,542
- Reaction score
- 4,276
FLW: Pantoja vs Albazi
BW: Sean vs Merab
FW: Topuria vs Holloway
LW: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan
WW: Belal vs Sahavkat
MW: DDP vs Chimaev/Whittaker
LHW: Pereira vs Ankalaev
HW: Aspinall vs Gane/Volkov
W BW: Raquel vs Pena winner vs Vieira/Kayla
W FLW: Alexa/Valentina vs Manon Fiorot
SW: Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez
Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
Also what is your favouirte fight out of these?
BW: Sean vs Merab
FW: Topuria vs Holloway
LW: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan
WW: Belal vs Sahavkat
MW: DDP vs Chimaev/Whittaker
LHW: Pereira vs Ankalaev
HW: Aspinall vs Gane/Volkov
W BW: Raquel vs Pena winner vs Vieira/Kayla
W FLW: Alexa/Valentina vs Manon Fiorot
SW: Weili Zhang vs Tatiana Suarez
Do you agree? If not then what is your list?
Also what is your favouirte fight out of these?