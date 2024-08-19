Matchmaking UFC 309-314

(This is partly what I think the UFC will do, & partly what I want them to do)

UFC 309, MSG (NOV 16th):
Jones vs Stipe
Zhang vs Suarez/Jandiroba
Usman vs JDM
Nickal vs Vieira
Landwher vs Barboza

UFC 310, Vegas (DEC 7th):
Conor vs Chandler*
Colby/Leon vs Garry
Paddy vs Dariush
Chiasson vs Rosa
Reyes vs Smith

*If Conor pulls out, Paddy fills in

UFC 311, Saudi Arabia, (JAN 18th):
Belal vs Shavkat
Islam vs Arman 2
Pantoja vs Albazi
Charles vs Hooker
Lemos vs Xiaonon

UFC 312, South Africa, (FEB 15th):
Du Plesis vs Strickland 2
Adesanya vs Barralho/Cannonier 2/Imavov/Allen
Pavlovich vs Rozenstruik

UFC 313, Miami (March 8th):
O'Malley/Merab vs Umar
Grasso/Shevy vs Fiorot
Gaethje vs Gamrot

UFC 314, Vegas (April 5th):
Aspinall vs Gane/Volkov/Jailton (HW Title)
FW Champ vs Volk

UFC 315, Brazil (May 3rd):
Pereira vs Ankalaev/Rakic OR Roundtree vs Pereira 2
 
Mcnugget said:
Then. Who does baneil fight
Throw him on a future card against a willing ranked opponent, if need be. I love Beneil but losing him off a card is resulting in exactly 0 less ppv buys
 
JoeRowe said:
Which becomes Paddy vs Chandler if/when Conor pulls out again
Paddy vs Chandler isn't a worthy headliner without a belt on the line. I think the UFC only cares about Conor filling that spot and no one else. Fight would be scrapped altogether before they put Paddy in.
 
JoeRowe said:
312 will be Sydney FYI
 
JoeRowe said:
Nah we going to South Africa, Sydney getting a FN now
Click to expand...

Strickland and Dricus should fight on the UFC 310 Vegas Card as South Africa likely won´t be ready until late 2025 or 2026.

Colby is retired. Leon I don´t see him fighting Garay. Also Conor? He is retired and I mean for good. How can Paddy and Chandler headline a card doesn´t make sense. It has to be Dricus vs Strickland in Vegas. Also Adesanya vs Barralho lmao WTF
 
