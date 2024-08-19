Matchmaking UFC 309-314

JoeRowe
(This is partly what I think the UFC will do, & partly what I want them to do)
UFC 309, MSG (NOV 16th):
Jones vs Stipe
Zhang vs Suarez/Jandiroba
Usman vs JDM
Nickal vs Vieira
Landwher vs Barboza
UFC 310, Vegas (DEC 7th):
Conor vs Chandler*
Colby/Leon vs Garry
Paddy vs Dariush
Chiasson vs Rosa
Reyes vs Smith
*If Conor pulls out, Paddy fills in
UFC 311, Saudi Arabia, (JAN 18th):
Belal vs Shavkat
Islam vs Arman 2
Pantoja vs Albazi
Charles vs Hooker
Lemos vs Xiaonon
UFC 312, South Africa, (FEB 15th):
Du Plesis vs Strickland 2
Adesanya vs Barralho/Cannonier 2/Imavov/Allen
Pavlovich vs Rozenstruik
UFC 313, Miami (March 8th):
O'Malley/Merab vs Umar
Grasso/Shevy vs Fiorot
Gaethje vs Gamrot
UFC 314, Vegas (April 5th):
Aspinall vs Gane/Volkov/Jailton (HW Title)
FW Champ vs Volk
UFC 315, Brazil (May 3rd):
Pereira vs Ankalaev/Rakic OR Roundtree vs Pereira 2
