Matchmaking UFC 309-314

(This is partly what I think the UFC will do, & partly what I want them to do)



UFC 309, MSG (NOV 16th):

Jones vs Stipe

Zhang vs Suarez/Jandiroba

Usman vs JDM

Nickal vs Vieira

Landwher vs Barboza



UFC 310, Vegas (DEC 7th):

Conor vs Chandler*

Colby/Leon vs Garry

Paddy vs Dariush

Chiasson vs Rosa

Reyes vs Smith



*If Conor pulls out, Paddy fills in



UFC 311, Saudi Arabia, (JAN 18th):

Belal vs Shavkat

Islam vs Arman 2

Pantoja vs Albazi

Charles vs Hooker

Lemos vs Xiaonon



UFC 312, South Africa, (FEB 15th):

Du Plesis vs Strickland 2

Adesanya vs Barralho/Cannonier 2/Imavov/Allen

Pavlovich vs Rozenstruik



UFC 313, Miami (March 8th):

O'Malley/Merab vs Umar

Grasso/Shevy vs Fiorot

Gaethje vs Gamrot



UFC 314, Vegas (April 5th):

Aspinall vs Gane/Volkov/Jailton (HW Title)

FW Champ vs Volk



UFC 315, Brazil (May 3rd):

Pereira vs Ankalaev/Rakic OR Roundtree vs Pereira 2