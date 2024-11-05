Elections Musk's Great Pro-Trump Argument, According to Rogan

That interview with Musk was a legitimate embarrassment, and an insult to human intelligence. That these people are often touted as exemplars of high intellectual prowess and rational capacity is a depressing reflection of why things are the way they are.

Rogan claims Musk convinced him of endorsing Trump, by providing "the best argument" he had heard for it.
The argument that Rogan credits Musk for making is, no joke, the following one:

1)Democrat-leaning states draw much of their suppor from illegal immigrants.
2) These states also often do not require ID to vote, incentivizing fraud.
3) Democrats, if victorious in this election, will mobilize thousands of illegal immigrants to the key swing states to make sure they win any future election.
4) But if so, then the two-party state system is over, since de facto democrats will win every time.
5) Any system in which a single party has the monopoly over electoral results is not a real democracy.
6) Therefore, if the democrats win this election, American democracy is over.

I wish I was actually making this up, but that is the level of argumentation that these two, adult men, think is a good one.



This is the sad, pathetic state of that farce we name "American democracy".
 
Elon is also an illegal immigrant, and I'm not being silly. He actually is. His brother's own words. Elon calls it a "gray area." haha. So anything he has to say about illegal immigration he can take and shove up his hypocritical ass.
 
And yeah, that's a shit argument. Do you know how Republicans can ensure the two-party system isn't over, and Democrats don't win every time? It's really not complex: fucking change. Cut your losses. Realize it's not working. Start appealing to more people, not just the deplorables. Grow a spine and stop letting The Orange hold your party hostage. Then you'll be more competitive. Tadaaa.
 
