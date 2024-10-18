News Muhammad Mokaev vs Raul Rosas Jr. Grappling Match is set for October 25 in Abu Dhabi

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    12
What organization?
 
Not sure this is the best thing, but hope no one gets injured.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Mokaev trying to be relevant again by challenging a UFC fighter with hype.
 
lol, Mokaev can’t even open and pass guard. Interesting to see what the rule set will be.
 
How is something set when there is no date, no location, or even who is hosting the fight?
 
Sycho Sid said:
How is something set when there is no date, no location, or even who is hosting the fight?
Click to expand...
I’m set to make millions by boxing McGregor. Time, place and rules aren’t decided yet. He hasn’t responded to my match request, either, so that’s up in the air as well. Hell, I haven’t even sent him a message since I don’t use social media platforms!

But it’s set. I’ll smash that drunkard!
 
I certainly approve, good way for these two young talents to test and improve themselves

Chiwiwi by Chiwiwi
 
Nurmagomedov vs Dantas
Mokaev vs Lil Foot Rosas
Ulanbekov vs Formiga
ADXC is going for the MMA audience
www.tapology.com

ADXC 6 | Grappling Event | Tapology

ADXC 6 takes place Friday, October 25, 2024 with 4 fights at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi . View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
chiwiwis-wooo.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeskola
Media Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire at age 25
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Paolo Delutis
Paolo Delutis
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 306: 9.14 7:30pm ET Raul Rosas Jr. vs Qileng Aori
Replies
8
Views
283
emog2
emog2
Koya
Have a gut feeling they're going to book Belal/Khamzat for Abu Dhabi
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
ElLunico
E
L
People sh*****g on Ankalaev for only wanting to fight for THE TITLE in Abu Dhabi...
2
Replies
31
Views
729
Uber_Noober
Uber_Noober

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,909
Messages
56,356,037
Members
175,181
Latest member
Goddess Lakshmi

Share this page

Back
Top