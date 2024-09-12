Bye! 19 year-old phenom Raul Rosas Jr. sets retirement timeline ahead of UFC 306 at The Sphere Raul Rosas Jr. sets retirement timeline ahead of his Aoriqileng bantamweight fight at the UFC 306 "Noche" PPV inside The Sphere on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas.

Raul Rosas plans to retire at Age 25. Other fighters with success at a young age have made similar statements then stuck around well past their prime. 25 seems drastically early.“I just wanna accomplish my dreams which is to become the youngest UFC champion, have the belt, defend the belt a few times, probably retire,” Rosas Jr. told ESPN MMA. “Hopefully by 25 years old my career is all said and done and I’m able to enjoy time with my family and whatever I decide to do. I feel like I’m right on track.”