Mokaev and Raul Rosas Jr. were scheduled to meet in a catchweight submission grappling bout in the main event at ADXC 6 on Friday at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. However, the fight was canceled soon after it was announced, which the promotion blamed on “unforeseen circumstances.”
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, [Muhammad Mokaev] vs [Raul Rosas Jr.]has been cancelled as the ADXC6 main event! The show must go on,” ADXC wrote in a statement. “Stay tuned for a new grappling main event to be announced soon!.”
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Muhammad Mokaev vs Raul Rosas Jr has been cancelled as the #ADXC6 Main Event! The show must go ON Stay tuned for a new Grappling Main Event to be announced soon! #ADXC6 #JiuJitsu #Grappling #AbuDhabi #MubadalaArena pic.twitter.com/4KXq3aTaK6
— ADXC_official (@adxc_official) October 21, 2024
Mokaev has since blamed the cancellation on the UFC, accusing the promotion of not letting “El Nino Problema” compete.
“I have a lot of respect towards [Raul Rosas Jr.],” Mokaev wrote on X. ““Unfortunately UFC didn’t let him to compete. I wish you all the best bro!”
I have a lot of respect towards @raulrosasjr
Unfortunately UFC didn’t let him to compete
I wish you all the best bro! pic.twitter.com/RuCV6Uo4mK
— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) October 21, 2024
Mokaev exhausted his UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Manel Kape at UFC 304 this past July. While there was a lot of drama leading up to the bout, including multiple physical altercations between the two, the bout was a rather lukewarm affair. Mokaev’s contract was surprisingly not renewed after that, with Dana White blaming it on the UFC top brass’ dislike for the young Brit’s problematic behavior. The undefeated 24-year-old has since requested multiple times for the UFC to take him back, even offering one free fight, but to no avail.
While the UFC doesn’t allow fighters to compete in boxing while under their contract, competing in grappling is a very common occurrence. If Mokaev is right about the UFC stopping Rosas Jr. from competing against him, the promotion could still have ongoing issues with “The Punisher. Meanwhile, Rosas Jr. is coming off a unanimous decision win over Aori Qileng at UFC 306 this past September that extended his winning streak to three.
