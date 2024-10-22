Media Muhammad Mokaev Blames UFC for Canceled Grappling Match Against Raul Rosas Jr.

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
93,843
Reaction score
151,814
chiwiwis-wooo.gif

Muhammad Mokaev’s strained relationship with the Ultimate Fighting Championship isn’t getting any better.


Mokaev and Raul Rosas Jr. were scheduled to meet in a catchweight submission grappling bout in the main event at ADXC 6 on Friday at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. However, the fight was canceled soon after it was announced, which the promotion blamed on “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, [Muhammad Mokaev] vs [Raul Rosas Jr.]has been cancelled as the ADXC6 main event! The show must go on,” ADXC wrote in a statement. “Stay tuned for a new grappling main event to be announced soon!.”


Due to unforeseen circumstances, Muhammad Mokaev vs Raul Rosas Jr has been cancelled as the #ADXC6 Main Event! The show must go ON 🔥 Stay tuned for a new Grappling Main Event to be announced soon! 👀#ADXC6 #JiuJitsu #Grappling #AbuDhabi #MubadalaArena pic.twitter.com/4KXq3aTaK6
— ADXC_official (@adxc_official) October 21, 2024
Click to expand...


Mokaev has since blamed the cancellation on the UFC, accusing the promotion of not letting “El Nino Problema” compete.

“I have a lot of respect towards [Raul Rosas Jr.],” Mokaev wrote on X. ““Unfortunately UFC didn’t let him to compete. I wish you all the best bro!”


I have a lot of respect towards @raulrosasjr
Unfortunately UFC didn’t let him to compete
I wish you all the best bro! pic.twitter.com/RuCV6Uo4mK
— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) October 21, 2024
Click to expand...


Mokaev exhausted his UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Manel Kape at UFC 304 this past July. While there was a lot of drama leading up to the bout, including multiple physical altercations between the two, the bout was a rather lukewarm affair. Mokaev’s contract was surprisingly not renewed after that, with Dana White blaming it on the UFC top brass’ dislike for the young Brit’s problematic behavior. The undefeated 24-year-old has since requested multiple times for the UFC to take him back, even offering one free fight, but to no avail.

While the UFC doesn’t allow fighters to compete in boxing while under their contract, competing in grappling is a very common occurrence. If Mokaev is right about the UFC stopping Rosas Jr. from competing against him, the promotion could still have ongoing issues with “The Punisher. Meanwhile, Rosas Jr. is coming off a unanimous decision win over Aori Qileng at UFC 306 this past September that extended his winning streak to three.

www.sherdog.com

Muhammad Mokaev Blames UFC for Canceled Grappling Match Against Raul Rosas Jr.

Muhammad Mokaev’s strained relationship with the Ultimate Fighting Championship isn’t getting any better.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
It's some bulshit that the UFC steps in on shit like this
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeskola
Media Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire at age 25
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Paolo Delutis
Paolo Delutis
BoxerMaurits
News Ricky Turcios was hospitalized 2 days before fight against Raul Rosas Jr. due to Staph
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Jon!
Jon!
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 306: 9.14 7:30pm ET Raul Rosas Jr. vs Qileng Aori
Replies
8
Views
291
emog2
emog2
Söze Aldo
Media Mokaev blaming the UFC for not letting Rosas jr. compete again him in a grappling match
2
Replies
30
Views
488
SalvadorAllende
SalvadorAllende
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili -The Sphere Card - Prelims 7:30 pm et ESPN+ Main 10 pm et Main PPV
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
4K
Hank Grill
Hank Grill

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,255
Messages
56,378,897
Members
175,190
Latest member
El_chapo_of_devon

Share this page

Back
Top