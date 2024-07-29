Have a gut feeling they're going to book Belal/Khamzat for Abu Dhabi

Koya
Probably skipping Shavkat, giving him either Kamaru or Colby on the same card so he gets more spotlight before his TS.
And especially now with the loss of Makhachev until 2025 because if his hand injury, the UFC which is know to want to put famous Muslim fighters for the October Abu Dhabi card will try to maximize it.
So I've got a feeling they're going to see if Khamzat is healthy and offer him to cut again to 170 and fight for the title here in October.
Belal has said he's ready for anyone and ready for October.
I'm not for it or against it. I'm just saying that knowing the UFC and with the unavailability of Makhachev I could see them putting that headline for the October Abu Dhabi card.
You think it's a possibility they do that or I'm in over my head ?
