Have a gut feeling they're going to book Belal/Khamzat for Abu Dhabi

Probably skipping Shavkat, giving him either Kamaru or Colby on the same card so he gets more spotlight before his TS.

And especially now with the loss of Makhachev until 2025 because if his hand injury, the UFC which is know to want to put famous Muslim fighters for the October Abu Dhabi card will try to maximize it.

So I've got a feeling they're going to see if Khamzat is healthy and offer him to cut again to 170 and fight for the title here in October.

Belal has said he's ready for anyone and ready for October.

I'm not for it or against it. I'm just saying that knowing the UFC and with the unavailability of Makhachev I could see them putting that headline for the October Abu Dhabi card.

You think it's a possibility they do that or I'm in over my head ?
 
Chimaev is never fighting at Welterweight again.
You need to accept it.
He crossed the line with Dana and blew his chances in that division.
 
Rhood said:
Chimaev is never fighting at Welterweight again.
You need to accept it.
He crossed the line with Dana and blew his chances in that division.
Click to expand...

I don't want him to fight at WW. I want him to stay at MW and fight Whittaker.

I'm just saying that the UFC and their weird decision making might go for that.
 
Khamzat can’t even show up for middleweight fights and cutting to 170 would probably kill him
 
I’m honestly not sure who he will fight. So many options and directions the UFC can push him in.

He seems like Islam Makhachev who will fight on all comers. He wants to be known as the best as opposed to holding out for money fights or trying to stay the champ the easiest way.

I think it would be smart if he avoids some of the newer guys and takes on the guy with the biggest name who also has a legit shot at the belt.

I really think they should do Usman vs Belal. I know Usman has lost a few times but he still has a big name. The way he lost his belt sucked. He also drew 1.3 million Ppv buys headlining ufc 251 with Masvidal.

I’m not sure the UFC wants Khamzat as the champ because he’s hard to deal with. Constantly pulls out and can only fight in Saudi Arabia.

Not sure honestly, hard to tell which way they will go.
 
If anything they reschedule Khamzat vs Whittaker, and make Belial vs Shavkat as the main.
 
usernamee said:
Key point: with Masvidal who at that time was as popular as ever
Click to expand...
No doubt but it takes two to tango

Out of Khamzat, Shavkat and Usman… who has the biggest name?

Colby I don’t think he’s earned it .. and the way Leon beat the shit out of him I don’t think the UFC will trot him out against Belal but…

Who else is left? Jack still needs one or two wins… imo Shavkat does too.

They ain’t gonna do Islam vs Belal cause Belal won’t take that fight and Islam is injured.

It’s gotta be Usman or Colby again.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
No doubt but it takes two to tango

Out of Khamzat, Shavkat and Usman… who has the biggest name?

Colby I don’t think he’s earned it .. and the way Leon beat the shit out of him I don’t think the UFC will trot him out against Belal but…

Who else is left? Jack still needs one or two wins… imo Shavkat does too.

They ain’t gonna do Islam vs Belal cause Belal won’t take that fight and Islam is injured.

It’s gotta be Usman or Colby again.
Click to expand...

It's just not going to make that much of a difference. It's not like the PPV is going to sell dramatically better just because Usman is fighting, especially not at this stage of his career.
 
usernamee said:
It's just not going to make that much of a difference. It's not like the PPV is going to sell dramatically better just because Usman is fighting, especially not at this stage of his career.
Click to expand...
Not significantly but enough to alter the match making decision? Possibly.
 
World eater said:
Well, there’s that Garry fellow who is on a 8 fight win streak. Not looking great lately, but still in the mix.
Click to expand...
Personally, I would love to see that fight. Only fight I’d pick over that is Usman.
 
