Arqueto
'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
@Steel
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 25,302
- Reaction score
- 86,464
MS PAINT V9 SHOOP CONTEST SIGN-UP AND TRASH-TALKING THREAD
OPEN SIGNUP THREAD.
IT'S TIME! MS Paint V9 is upon us. Sign up here to enter.
We will take the first 40 people that sign up and then we will take alternates. Alternates have pretty much a 100% chance of still making it in. If you sign-up and have to bow out, give @Arqueto a courtesy PM so that any alternates can be notified that their spot is open. If you don't do this, it can be used against you in future contests.
******************************* PRIZES *******************************
TBA soon
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "MS PAINT V9" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
TBA soon
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "MS PAINT V9" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
**** If you want to sign up, post your intentions in this thread and tag @Arqueto. Make it PERFECTLY CLEAR that you want to enter. Do not just post a .gif as your intent to sign-up. It will be ignored. Do not say "IN" or anything else that can be misinterpreted. "I want to sign up @Arqueto" would be a good response. Check the bottom of the OP to make sure you are added to the "Contestants List"!! This is your responsibility to make sure you are on the list. If you don't see your name in the contestant list and you see contestants being added after you have signed up, then @ tag or quote @Arqueto in this thread. ****
**********RULES**********• NEW RULE!! no self voting. We have limited votes and this will help spread the love around to the other hard-working contestants.
• First and foremost, you are responsible for knowing the rules at all times in the OP's of the contests and PM's. No excuses.
• If you want to sign up, post your intentions in this thread and tag @Arqueto Make it PERFECTLY CLEAR that you want to enter. Do not just post a .gif or image as your intent to sign-up. It will be ignored. Do not say "IN" or anything else that can be misinterpreted. "I want to sign up @Arqueto " would be a good response.
• Make sure you are entered under the "Contestants" list at the bottom of this post. It's up to you to make sure we have seen your post and that you are entered. This is VERY important. I will reply to every entrant that I see, but please double-check that you are on the list.
• If you sign-up and have to bow out, please give @Arqueto a courtesy PM so that any alternates can be notified that their spot is open. If you don't do this, it can be used against you in future contests.
• Entries will be submitted to @Arqueto in a P.M. with your Username and “MS Paint V9 R1 Entry” in the title. For example "Arqueto MS Paint V9 R1 Entry." Use your name and not mine. If it is not titled like this, I may not see it. Make sure you have the correct round number in your PM, so use R2 for the 2nd round. Do not submit your entries until after the UFC events are over. I get a lot of PM's and it's best if all the entries are together and titled properly. If it is not titled properly or entered days before the contest, it may get lost and overlooked. If you have a compelling reason to enter it early, then PM @Arqueto and explain. There are always exceptions.
• The deadline for submission will be around 96 hours after the respective UFC Card's Main Card start time.
• Voting will start shortly thereafter and last for 3 days.
• You can start early if you want.
• Drawings/paintings must relate to the respective UFC events or build-up.
• MS Paint Drawings only! If you are on a Mac, you can use Paintbrush. Do not use ANY other program besides these two. Trust me, we can tell. If you are on a cell or tablet use a compatible program. Be careful because if your results are not totally like MS Paint, you may be DQ'd.
• Your Entry must be 100% drawn in MS Paint FROM SCRATCH. No templates or external sources are to be used. Of course, you can use a picture as a reference only. In other words, you can look at a pic of Shadface and draw/paint it in MS Paint.
• Single frame, static images only.
• No storyboard Shoops. A storyboard is a multi-frame image.
• No re-using old Paints or Paints made by others. This is in part on in whole.
• No tracing. Trust me we can tell and will disqualify you.
• One entry per person.
• No vote trolling. You will be banned from further contests including ISL and NGS. This means in no way are you to ask or coerce others into voting for you.
• No threads about specific entrants until after the contest.
• Do not post your images anywhere on the internet before or during the contest or you will be disqualified.
• We will determine the winner by combining your total votes from both rounds. Whoever has the most votes wins.
• If you have any questions, ask in this thread or P.M. @Arqueto If you think your entry is in any way against the rules, P.M. me so that it can be OK'd.
• Rules and prizes are subject to change.
• Contestants: Do not attach your images to Sherdog or they will not be accepted. Use a proper image host. I recommend https://imgbb.com OR https://imgur.com. We do not allow images hosted on Photobucket as they have a user name in the URL.
• Don’t forget to thank those that donated. They believe in you and the scene, so show them some support too.
CONTESTANTS:
01. @Myrddin Wild
02. @Otto!
03. @Arqueto