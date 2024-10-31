Arqueto
'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
@Steel
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 25,477
- Reaction score
- 87,316
We are live with the voting for Round 1 of the "MS Paint V9 Shoop Contest". Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!
• You have 5 votes total.
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.
• That's it!
MS Paint V9 is a two-round event. This round is for UFC 308 Topuria vs Holloway . The Final Round will be for UFC 309 Jones vs Miocic,
This contest is anonymous. The Shoopers will be revealed after the voting has ended. Link to the MS PAINT V9 Signup Thread. Try to post something in this thread to keep it bumped.
******************************* PRIZES *******************************
$30 @Wreckless $30 @Reach4theSky $30 anonymous Sherbro $30 @Arqueto $20 @Jon!
That puts our total so far to $140
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "MS PAINT V9" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops
• You have 5 votes total.
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.
• That's it!
MS Paint V9 is a two-round event. This round is for UFC 308 Topuria vs Holloway . The Final Round will be for UFC 309 Jones vs Miocic,
This contest is anonymous. The Shoopers will be revealed after the voting has ended. Link to the MS PAINT V9 Signup Thread. Try to post something in this thread to keep it bumped.
******************************* PRIZES *******************************
$30 @Wreckless $30 @Reach4theSky $30 anonymous Sherbro $30 @Arqueto $20 @Jon!
That puts our total so far to $140
Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "MS PAINT V9" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.
*******************************************************************************
You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops
01.
02.
03.
04.
05.
06.
07.
08.
09.
10.
11.
12.