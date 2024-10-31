Shoop MS PAINT CONTEST V9 (ROUND 1) VOTING THREAD - UFC 308

VOTE FOR YOU 5 FAVORITE SHOOPS. YOU GET 5 VOTES. YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR VOTE.

Results are only viewable after voting.
We are live with the voting for Round 1 of the "MS Paint V9 Shoop Contest". Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!


• You have 5 votes total.
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.
• That's it!


MS Paint V9 is a two-round event. This round is for UFC 308 Topuria vs Holloway . The Final Round will be for UFC 309 Jones vs Miocic,


This contest is anonymous. The Shoopers will be revealed after the voting has ended. Link to the MS PAINT V9 Signup Thread. Try to post something in this thread to keep it bumped.


******************************* PRIZES *******************************

$30 @Wreckless $30 @Reach4theSky $30 anonymous Sherbro $30 @Arqueto $20 @Jon!

That puts our total so far to $140 👏


Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "MS PAINT V9" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************



You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops

01.
DRSCOnT.png


02.
54100861968_262b86f6e4_h.jpg


03.
R6fNncy.png


04.
JOSKIju.jpeg



05.
XyxmlR7_d.webp


06.
drXEHhW.png


07.
UNCUsNh.png


08.
MDDXO6m.jpg


09.
ufc308.jpg


10.
74j0elH.png


11.
oCvMszd.png


12.
fR1BdiG.jpeg
 
Massive shoutout to everyone who has participated and everyone that has donated, love all you crazy sonsabitchez 😍

Paint is never an easy contest but the lulz are always produced. Great job as usual everyone.

Get voting 🫵
 
Last edited:
Latest posts

