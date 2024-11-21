  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Shoop MS PAINT CONTEST V9 ROUND 2 (FINAL ROUND) VOTING THREAD - UFC 309

VOTE FOR YOU 5 FAVORITE SHOOPS. YOU GET 5 VOTES. YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR VOTE.

We are live with the voting for Round 2 (Final Round) of the "MS Paint V9 Shoop Contest". Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!


• You have 5 votes total.
• Voting will be open for 3 days.
• You can change your votes if you want.
• That's it!


MS Paint V9 is a two-round event. This round is for UFC 309 Jones vs Miocic, The first round was for UFC 308 Topuria vs Holloway


This contest is anonymous. The Shoopers will be revealed after the voting has ended. Link to the MS PAINT V9 Signup Thread. Try to post something in this thread to keep it bumped.


******************************* PRIZES *******************************

$30 @Wreckless $30 @Reach4theSky $30 anonymous Sherbro $30 @Arqueto $20 @Jon!

That puts our total so far to $140 👏


Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here. PM the code to @Arqueto with "MS PAINT V9" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.

*******************************************************************************



You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops
01.
SeXIQyy.jpeg


02.
qOTS7JH.jpg


03.
kb2OH5O.png


04.
mspaint2.png


05.
UKKygDK.jpeg


06.
gElv0ds.png


07.
hEdAg77.png


08.
MbezkW0.jpg


09.
yGairYX.png


10.
29Ije9i.jpeg


11.
FQUyZ8k.png




 
Come vote Sherbro's

WcEivFH.gif


Great 2nd round, Amazing effort from everyone.

Originally picked 8 and had to narrow it down. Proper funny stuff from top to bottom.

<{anton}>
 
