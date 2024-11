We are live with the voting for Round 2 (Final Round) of the "MS Paint V9 Shoop Contest". Vote for your 5 favourite Shoops!

You have 5 votes total, so choose your 5 favourite shoops

$30 @Wreckless $30 @Reach4theSky $30 anonymous Sherbro $30 @Arqueto $20 @Jon! That puts our total so far to $140Donations are welcome. We do Amazon "eGift Codes" which can be purchased here . PM the code to @Arqueto with "MS PAINT V9" somewhere in the title. Even a $5 donation is awesome. We always need $5 chunks when dividing the prizes, so it will come in handy.