Mike Tyson vs Jon Jones: The duality of fans

How come Tyson raped someone and seems most fans like him while Jones didn't do anything as bad and is widely hated?

Did Tyson do anything to rehabilitate his image after the rape case, did people never care or did they stopped caring over time? Is there any chance for Jones to gain the love of the fans?


To be clear I'm not trying to go: "Jon is a great guy, never raped anyone", I'm Jones a hater, but I'm curious about this.
Would be great if any oldheads who saw Tyson in his prime have some thoughs on this.
 
Boxing and mma are not the same and do not share the same fanbase. Tyson was also champion during a time if you went to the HW champs hotel room at 2am you if you left unbattered you got what you got
 
How come Tyson raped someone and seems most fans like him while Jones didn't do anything as bad and is widely hated?




To be clear I'm not trying to go: "Jon is a great guy, never raped anyone", I'm Jones a hater, but I'm curious about this.
Would be great if any oldheads who saw Tyson in his prime have some thoughs on this.
alot of people simply don't believe Tyson raped her. Also, Tyson's public image has softened over the years, he went through a villain phase for many years and was very unpopular, starting even before the rape case and even before he lost the title against Buster Douglas.

The other reason is simply time, memory has a finite lifespan. People often don't hold grudges forever. There will be some who never will forget because some that's how some folks are. People still hate Muhammad Ali for rejecting white america, for avoiding the draft, for calling Joe Frazier a gorilla and a lot of other reasons. Other people still love him. Fame is fickle and not everyone has forgotten Tyson's rape case.
 
The main thing I think is that Tysons wife is believed to have set him up so she could get paid.

Aside from that Tyson has always been seen as a mentally unstable person, he seemingly has tons of regrets, was taken advantage of by many people and of course he did hard time.

Jones seems to be mentally stable so he comes off as more of a calculating sociopath. Plus he seemingly has gotten away with nearly everything with only a few slaps on the wrist.

To top it off he talks about God and the Bible but his actions show him as a person who doesn't care about those beliefs at all so it all looks like an act. Where as Tyson seemed like an honest vicious animal
 
Boxing and mma are not the same and do not share the same fanbase. Tyson was also champion during a time if you went to the HW champs hotel room at 2am you if you left unbattered you got what you got
Leaving the champs hotel room unbattered?
For me the true essence of their personalities shines through.

I have great admiration for Mike.

Very little for Jon.
 
