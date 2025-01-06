Mike Tyson vs Jon Jones: The duality of fans

The main thing I think is that Tysons wife is believed to have set him up so she could get paid.



Aside from that Tyson has always been seen as a mentally unstable person, he seemingly has tons of regrets, was taken advantage of by many people and of course he did hard time.



Jones seems to be mentally stable so he comes off as more of a calculating sociopath. Plus he seemingly has gotten away with nearly everything with only a few slaps on the wrist.



To top it off he talks about God and the Bible but his actions show him as a person who doesn't care about those beliefs at all so it all looks like an act. Where as Tyson seemed like an honest vicious animal