Mike Tyson vs Jon Jones: The duality of fans

How come Tyson raped someone and seems most fans like him while Jones didn't do anything as bad and is widely hated?
Did Tyson do anything to rehabilitate his image after the rape case, did people never care or did they stopped caring over time? Is there any chance for Jones to gain the love of the fans?
To be clear I'm not trying to go: "Jon is a great guy, never raped anyone", I'm Jones a hater, but I'm curious about this.
Would be great if any oldheads who saw Tyson in his prime have some thoughs on this.
