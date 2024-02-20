Michael Chandler just called out Conor on WWE Raw. (For a MMA fight)

ipowerslapmywife said:
Conor vs Chandler at wrestlemania. So it’s not gonna be a real fight lol
Don't you remember Butterbean vs Bart Gun at Mania?

1b875c67476464a4-600x338.gif


An opportunity that Gun won via that wonderful Brawl-for-All Tournament?

bart-gunn-knocks-out-dr-death.gif


Good times...
 
Dana asked his boss (triple h) if he's allowed to benefit off those sweet WWE ratings
 
I knew as soon as people started showing the clips of McGregor on that stupid Ultimate Fighter season that he was never going to fight again.

I do feel kind of bad for Chandler but he should have known that Conor was never going to show up. I understand wanting the money but you have to weigh that against the likelihood that you're actually going to get the payday to begin with.

At this point I don't think Mike can do another title run. He could have had a good chance if he had started like two years ago-- incidentally around the time he called out McGregor.
 
