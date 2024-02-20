Michael Chandler just called out Conor on WWE Raw. (For a MMA fight)

I knew as soon as people started showing the clips of McGregor on that stupid Ultimate Fighter season that he was never going to fight again.
I do feel kind of bad for Chandler but he should have known that Conor was never going to show up. I understand wanting the money but you have to weigh that against the likelihood that you're actually going to get the payday to begin with.
At this point I don't think Mike can do another title run. He could have had a good chance if he had started like two years ago-- incidentally around the time he called out McGregor.