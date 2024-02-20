Rumored Michael Chandler is getting paid

WWE/TKO just going to pay that gorilla Chandler to monkey around in circus matches until McGregor gets serious about wanting to fight again.
 
svmr_db said:
Borderline racist, I hope you’re talking about Michael.
 
Senbonzakura said:
Chandler going to WWE wtf? Dude wouldn't even be a crusierweight.... they would put him in with the akira tozawa or he can get mopped up by chad gable
Gable could probably legit switch over to MMA tomorrow and give people problems with his grappling alone...

His wrestling credentials are better than most in the UFC.
 
Smart move. He wasted so much time waiting for a red panty night that never came.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
He wants to be Mini Thanos in the next Avengers movie....
75Vl9Je.png
 
Okay. How much is he getting paid?
 
