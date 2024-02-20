BoxerMaurits
WWE/TKO just going to pay that gorilla Chandler to monkey around in circus matches until McGregor gets serious about wanting to fight again.
Borderline racist, I hope you’re talking about Michael.
Of course I meant Michael. He's got a history of performing circus tricks in front of a cheering audience, he'll do great over there in WWE.
Chandler going to WWE wtf? Dude wouldn't even be a crusierweight.... they would put him in with the akira tozawa or he can get mopped up by chad gable
