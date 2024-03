Honestly at this point, Conor being inactive for so long, coming off a brutal KO, broken leg, appearing to be on heavy amounts of drugs, being a full time Twitter and Instagram warrior, I wouldn't be surprised if Michael Chandler beats him.



In their primes though I would definitely go with Conor.



I still won't believe they are fighting until I see them make the walks and are locked in the Octagon. The fight has been "announced officially" at least 10 times over the past few months