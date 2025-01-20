After watching the co-main on Saturday I admit in the moment I fell for the power of suggestion that Merab's cardio is the best in the sport's history repeated by the entire commentary team.



Is Merab's cardio very possibly the best currently in the UFC and in the entire sport? Yes.

Is Merab's cardio in the GOAT-tier for fighters? Yes, especially for a 34-year old fighter in the lower weight-classes.



But is it the best ever?

I have a long memory for fighters that have fought many times for five rounds and still look very fresh in the fifth round.

*Alexander Volkanovski

*Colby Covington

*Demetrious Johnson

*Frankie Edgar

*Dominic Cruz

*Max Holloway

Of all of the above I've seen a few 'beat up' but never with compromised conditioning.

And by 'beat up' I mean there's no bigger liability to conditioning than taking hard hits to the body.



As for what happened on Saturday, Merab's conditioning looked like it's the best ever because Umar's conditioning obviously isn't in the GOAT-tier. Actually far from it.

It shouldn't be ignored that Umar has only had one fight that went all five rounds before Saturday. Training for five rounds is a completely different beast than training for three.



So... agree... disagree?