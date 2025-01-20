  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Rewatch Merab's cardio isn't the greatest ever.

After watching the co-main on Saturday I admit in the moment I fell for the power of suggestion that Merab's cardio is the best in the sport's history repeated by the entire commentary team.

Is Merab's cardio very possibly the best currently in the UFC and in the entire sport? Yes.
Is Merab's cardio in the GOAT-tier for fighters? Yes, especially for a 34-year old fighter in the lower weight-classes.

But is it the best ever?
I have a long memory for fighters that have fought many times for five rounds and still look very fresh in the fifth round.
*Alexander Volkanovski
*Colby Covington
*Demetrious Johnson
*Frankie Edgar
*Dominic Cruz
*Max Holloway
Of all of the above I've seen a few 'beat up' but never with compromised conditioning.
And by 'beat up' I mean there's no bigger liability to conditioning than taking hard hits to the body.

As for what happened on Saturday, Merab's conditioning looked like it's the best ever because Umar's conditioning obviously isn't in the GOAT-tier. Actually far from it.
It shouldn't be ignored that Umar has only had one fight that went all five rounds before Saturday. Training for five rounds is a completely different beast than training for three.

So... agree... disagree?
 
Disagree. Merab legit had physical issues preventing him from being one hundred heading into fight. A fully healthy and full camp he's gonna look better then he did Saturday.

That said it's always debatable when it's goat discussions of any topic
 
Disagree. Those guys have great cardio but they mostly stay inside a safety zone. Merab is way more chaotic. He doesnt only not get tired, but he doesnt get tired doing shit that should tire anyone else. Umar had no cardio issues with a big and very good Sandhagen for 5 rounds. And against Merab got gassed in the 3rd after winning 2 rounds.
 
It's not just still being fresh in the 5th, it's the balls to the wall pace he keeps up for all 25 minutes in what is a very gruelling style of fighting.
 
Watching Merab spam takedowns and taking down an exhausted Umar was pretty impressive.

Merab literally exhaust all of his opponents whilst retaining all of his own explosive energy.
 
I'd disagree but I understand it's purely a semantic arguement.

No one weaponizes their cardio as well as merab would be a more accurate statement
 
He has now beat every guy in the weight class who is worth anything mostly with cardio. Clay guida might have better cardio but he isn't a better mma fighter.
 
Merab doesn't just have great cardio. Look at some of his opponents. Yan who has made a career out of outworking his opponents in the late rounds. Cejudo who is an Olympic athlete and went 5 rounds many times without looking tired. O'Malley who possibly set the BW record for strikes landed in the Chito Vera fight (I'd have to look that up though). Merab made them look like old out of shape panting dogs.
 
Disagree and you left off your list:

Clay Guida, undisputed cardio champ
Nick Diaz
Nate Diaz
 
Human Bass said:
Disagree. Those guys have great cardio but they mostly stay inside a safety zone. Merab is way more chaotic. He doesnt only not get tired, but he doesnt get tired doing shit that should tire anyone else. Umar had no cardio issues with a big and very good Sandhagen for 5 rounds. And against Merab got gassed in the 3rd after winning 2 rounds.
The other guys use more energy to dish out more damage, and still have energy left, though. Volk for instance, goes a hard 5 rounds and does more damage than merab does, and he's made highly conditioned fighters like Holloway and Islam gas out.
 
