Can we take the time and appreciate the greatness of Team Khabib tonight?

They are the only gym to ever have 2 p4p #1 fighters in a row in a single gym, in a region half the size of Ireland.

One of their fighters finally lost against an incredible champion after losing a close decision and breaking his hand in the first round (most likely on Merab's head when he rocked him) and people are acting like they lost the superbowl after going 2-1 tonight. That's how good they are. Boasting such an amazing record that a single loss brings their win % down significantly and has everyone freaking out.

Would Umar have won if he had two hands for the remainder of the fight tipping it in his favour, or is Merab's freakish cardio just too much for anyone?

The beauty of MMA is we'll probably get to find out... and this is just the beginning, Khabib's gym in Dagestan boasts 30 young and upcoming killers according to a recent interview.
 
well Islam did all that shit by himself hahaha
 
Let's not forget Tagir's W. Islam is the beneficiary of Abdulmanap and getting beaten up by Khabib in the gym his whole life.
 
