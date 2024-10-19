In all seriousness, I guess he doesn't make that much money fighting, and being a champ opens doors to sponsorship moneyHe is always doing UFC appearances, he can be in Paris one week and Las Vegas the next one to get some additional bucks and he always does the paid podcasts (Rampage, Ramsey Nijem)The UFC should pay their boys more for the fights. So they are not willing to sit out with a belt to get sponsors' money