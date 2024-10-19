Media Merab Dvalishvili talks Umar, targets return in March: "I need 6 months" off

Brigfa2 said:
When Dagestanis doesn't fight immediately after they won the title: They need rest
When others doesn't fight: They are ducking
What other Dagestani's are you referring to?

Khabib defended the title as soon as the UFC wanted him to with the McGregor fight.

Islam defended the title in February after winning it in October, less than 4 months later.
 
In all seriousness, I guess he doesn't make that much money fighting, and being a champ opens doors to sponsorship money
He is always doing UFC appearances, he can be in Paris one week and Las Vegas the next one to get some additional bucks and he always does the paid podcasts (Rampage, Ramsey Nijem)
The UFC should pay their boys more for the fights. So they are not willing to sit out with a belt to get sponsors' money
 
Please, take as much time as you need. Preferrably more.
 
Brigfa2 said:
When Dagestanis doesn't fight immediately after they won the title: They need rest
When others doesn't fight: They are ducking
Yeah, Merab has an injury and his doctor will tell in ten days if he needs surgery.
So long he will be fishing and driving dirt bikes.
 
Brigfa2 said:
When Dagestanis doesn't fight immediately after they won the title: They need rest
When others doesn't fight: They are ducking
LMAO Merab just challenged O'Malley to a rematch in November. Now all of a sudden he only wants to fight in March, the one month in which devout Muslims don't fight. He could have said February. He could have said April. No, it's specifically March. That's not even getting into his reaction when asked about the Umar fight. Duck.
 
Scared to death of Umar <lol><lmao>
 
