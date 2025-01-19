Merab Dvalishvili breaks all kinds of records with his win over Umar, including passing GSP in TDs

Dvalishvili has landed 92 takedowns in UFC competition, the most in company history. Georges St-Pierre previously held sole possession of the record since November 2013.



11-fight UFC winning streak at bantamweight is the longest active streak in the division.



11-fight UFC winning streak at bantamweight is the longest streak in divisional history.



79 takedowns landed in UFC bantamweight competition are most in divisional history.



Dvalishvili has landed 2,092 total strikes in UFC bantamweight competition are most in divisional history.



Is it time to admit that even though we didn't like his style at first (and most probably still don't) that Merab is quite possibly the 135 GOAT?