Merab Dvalishvili breaks all kinds of records with his win over Umar, including passing GSP in TDs

Dvalishvili has landed 92 takedowns in UFC competition, the most in company history. Georges St-Pierre previously held sole possession of the record since November 2013.

11-fight UFC winning streak at bantamweight is the longest active streak in the division.

11-fight UFC winning streak at bantamweight is the longest streak in divisional history.

79 takedowns landed in UFC bantamweight competition are most in divisional history.

Dvalishvili has landed 2,092 total strikes in UFC bantamweight competition are most in divisional history.

Is it time to admit that even though we didn't like his style at first (and most probably still don't) that Merab is quite possibly the 135 GOAT?
 
92 takedowns and just 1 finish. That's also gotta be a record for the worst takedown to finish ratio
 
That's the same thing, said slightly differently, genius 😄
Longest active and longest in divisional history are two different things, dullard.

Now it definitely is, unless we count when he finished himself against Ricky.
 
I think what's more impressive is the fact that failing takedowns is actually part of Merab's gameplan. He doesn't shoot to take guys down. The main purpose of the takedown attempt seems to be to just put the threat out there, and drain his opponent's energy.

He had 23 "failed" takedown attempts against Umar, yet they weren't really failures.

According to fightmetric, he had 38 failed takedown attempts against Yan for christ's sake: http://ufcstats.com/fight-details/0ccd2593c88209e4
 
Not hard to break take down records when all he does is spam them every fight
 
Is there a record for failed, flailing strikes too?
 
If you count landed and failed that's like 10 takedowns a round. I'd fucking puke around 8.
 
Only the casuals and stand and bang is King barbarians didn't like his style at first. MMA connoisseurs and wrestling fans admired it right from the start.
 
Had a feeling he would win even in spite of how strange he began to act in the weeks leading up to the fight.
 
I think what's more impressive is the fact that failing takedowns is actually part of Merab's gameplan. He doesn't shoot to take guys down. The main purpose of the takedown attempt seems to be to just put the threat out there, and drain his opponent's energy.

He had 23 "failed" takedown attempts against Umar, yet they weren't really failures.

also anytime he's shooting takedowns he's not having a striking affair with a superior striker
 
There should be a good way to show the difference between a take down and actual takedowns.

2 fights come to mind.

Khabib Trujillo, Khabib got 28 iirc TDs in a 3 round fight, Trujillo getting back to his feet at least 25 times nullifies alot.

Cruz TJ, Cruz landed 3 TDs iirc, which is credited with giving him the win. Average control time per TD was 3 seconds. TJ had vastly more effect from his single TD.
 
I think what's more impressive is the fact that failing takedowns is actually part of Merab's gameplan. He doesn't shoot to take guys down. The main purpose of the takedown attempt seems to be to just put the threat out there, and drain his opponent's energy.

He had 23 "failed" takedown attempts against Umar, yet they weren't really failures.

It's part of why his cardio is so good, too. He's just throwing out constant feelers and putting like 60 percent effort into a lot of those takefowns attempts, where as guys like umar were putting everything into trying to get there takedowns.
 
