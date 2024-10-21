Media Merab Dvalishvili says Umar needs one more win, still open to fighting him in February

Kind of confusing from Merab, he said that he doesn't know why Umar is fighting Yadong when he was saying he is next for a TS...but he's fighting Yadong because Merab said he wouldn't fight him next until he earned it?

If he is ready to go in Feb, they should just scrap the Yadong fight (if it has been made) and book this.
 
It’s really simple to me. If Merab will be ready in February or March, you offer it to Umar. If it doesn’t fit Umar’s timeline, then he can either take another fight to guarantee a future title fight or wait while Merab fights somebody else with the caveat that if he waits things could change and he could possibly lose his chance depending on how things play out in the meantime. That’s the most fair thing in my eyes.
 
DDP vs Strickland 2 & Merab vs Umar would be a fantastic PPV & put UFC 312 in early running for card of the year. Especially if JDM & Hooker can get separate fights on the ppv as well.

*fingers crossed*
 
Merab v Umar is Industrial Velcro -- I just want to see how it plays out.

But I don't believe it would be epic -- unless the grappling cancels each other out and they are left to bang.
 
I don't see either one being able to outgrapple the other. I think it'll be a banger. Even if it's not it'll be high-level between the 2 best in the division
 
Merab trying everything to stack it in his advantage. He's now hopping to catch Umar after a quik turn around in the hope he'll be a little banged up from thre Yadong fight. If Umar doesn't jump on the fight Merab can dodge him all the way past Ramadam
 
Naw, he's saying he will fight him in Feb and doesn't understand why he is fighting Yadong, although it's good for him to get another top win.
 
He's just confirming that the talk about fighting him in march, was a way to duck... We already knew. <{danayeah}>
 
If they wrestle, then the scrambles will be wild, like two cartoon cats fighting.
Exactly, I'm hoping for it to be grappling heavy. Two of the best grapplers I don't want to see in just a stand up fight.
 
