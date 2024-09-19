Media Max Holloway Believes Ilia Topuria Might Be Lacking in Fight IQ

17130730545636.jpg

Ilia Topuria’s recent comments have led Max Holloway to doubt his fight IQ.

Max Holloway Believes Ilia Topuria Might Be Lacking in Fight IQ

Holloway will challenge Topuria for the featherweight title in the main event at UFC 308 on Oct. 26 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. While “Blessed” was seemingly removed from the featherweight title picture until recently, when a historic BMF title win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 this past April earned him an immediate gold bid.

After putting a lopsided beatdown on Gaethje throughout the fight, Holloway pointed to the ground to stand and trade in the final seconds and knocked “The Highlight” out cold. The former featherweight champ’s iconic gesture of pointing to ground has already become a part of MMA folklore and will undoubtedly go down in the history books.

Topuria recently said that he might be the one pointing at the ground to coax Holloway into a slugfest at UFC 308. The Georgian-Spaniard also vowed to knock Holloway out in the first round if the Hawaiian fights the way he did in the final seconds against Gaethje. This led “Blessed” to question the undefeated champ’s fight IQ. Holloway hinted that while there are occasions to create those moments, it is common sense to not fight in the first round like he would in the last. However, Holloway admits that he might be tempted to stand and trade with Topuria if the latter tries to instigate it.

Ilia Topuria says he'll KO Max Holloway if he decides to stand and bang like he did with Justin Gaethje 😳

"If he's gonna bring the same energy he brings in the last 10 seconds of every round, when he [points his finger to the ground], I'm gonna knock him out in the first… pic.twitter.com/yMSxM2BCFZ
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 21, 2024
“I saw an interview of him saying that, ‘Bring the last 10 seconds to the first 10 seconds of the fight.’ Which is, his fight IQ might not be there,” Holloway recently told ESPN. “His athleticism and his power and strength is there but might be lacking a little in fight IQ. So, after saying that I was like, ‘Brother you gotta go work on your brain, my guy.’ I mean there’s reasons, there opportunities, there chances you do that kind of stuff. We’ll see what happens. If he does it, how can I step down from that? That’ll be a fun one… I never saw him even have a moment like that with anybody yet. So to do it against a guy who loves to do that, we’ll see that. I’m excited he says that kind of stuff.”



Yeah, no chance is Ilia asking for a brawl like that in the first 10 seconds - but if he does, and they go at it, it kinda negates any comment about 'fight IQ' lol

I've been taping this fight, and I'm not sure which way it goes. Ilia's defence is crap, but he's got a cracking chin and has only really looked despondent a few times - then he goes and absolutely levels anyone that's ahead on points!

Should be a GREAT fight.

Early lean is Max to finally reclaim the gold, Ilia is just too hittable. As long as Max doesn't get cornered or eat too many low kicks, he should be fine.
 
You have been taping it? But still don't know how it goes?
What kind of shitty time wizard are you?
Or is it just respecting their integrity?
 
This is going to be a banger of a fight !
Tired of all the talk tho
Both guys are kind of cringy outside the cage, in different ways,
But studs inside

May the best man win
 
i don’t know what he could possibly mean by “fight iq.” standing and banging in the pocket is usually a low fight iq move, even for guys with good speed and reflexes. i’m told ilia has other ways of winning this fight.

but if it goes there, ilia seems more precise and more powerful. i’d probably have to pick him on this one.
 
You should always tag him anytime you post something like Max is going to get KO'd and carried out of the cage with shit in his pants, just as a reminder.
 
Who are u again?

<cruzshake>
 
Max has absorbed like 3,000 hits to the head, he's not in a position to comment on others IQs.
 
