Yeah, no chance is Ilia asking for a brawl like that in the first 10 seconds - but if he does, and they go at it, it kinda negates any comment about 'fight IQ' lol



I've been taping this fight, and I'm not sure which way it goes. Ilia's defence is crap, but he's got a cracking chin and has only really looked despondent a few times - then he goes and absolutely levels anyone that's ahead on points!



Should be a GREAT fight.



Early lean is Max to finally reclaim the gold, Ilia is just too hittable. As long as Max doesn't get cornered or eat too many low kicks, he should be fine.