Matt Hamill Tells Dana If Stipe Backs Out, he’ll take Jones On Short Notice

“Let’s cut this chase… Dana White, I know you’re desperate to get Jon Jones an undefeated record. I see how you want to profit from that! Is also why you bail him out of all the other things… How about a rematch?
“I’ll be happy to fight him for a heavyweight title. If I beat him, I want a UFC belt. Let me know if Stipe Miocic backs out. I’ll take short notice, just remember he already lost to me!” Hamill stated.
And in b4 "CTE IS REAL"
'I want a UFC belt'... The only fighter to ever beat Jon Jones issues a bizarre statement following huge MMA rule change
Former UFC fighter and the only fighter to have ever beaten Jon Jones, Matt Hamill has issued a bizarre statement following a huge MMA rule change.
bloodyelbow.com
