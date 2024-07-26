Matt Hamill Tells Dana If Stipe Backs Out, he’ll take Jones On Short Notice

“Let’s cut this chase… Dana White, I know you’re desperate to get Jon Jones an undefeated record. I see how you want to profit from that! Is also why you bail him out of all the other things… How about a rematch?

“I’ll be happy to fight him for a heavyweight title. If I beat him, I want a UFC belt. Let me know if Stipe Miocic backs out. I’ll take short notice, just remember he already lost to me!” Hamill stated.
bloodyelbow.com

'I want a UFC belt'... The only fighter to ever beat Jon Jones issues a bizarre statement following huge MMA rule change

Former UFC fighter and the only fighter to have ever beaten Jon Jones, Matt Hamill has issued a bizarre statement following a huge MMA rule change.
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

<JagsKiddingMe>

And in b4 "CTE IS REAL"
 
I can't believe this is current, was hoping this was something 10 years ago. Hamill hasn't fought since 2018, left UFC 1-3 in 2013. I imagine it would go as well as a random guy from the audience.
 
Much respect to Matt, but he has nothing to really lose at this point.

At the very least he get paid :/
 
Don't blame him.

Dana White will do whatever it takes to get his obsession's record expunged.
 
Yeah, nobody wants to see a 48 year old ex fighter whose probably 50-60 lbs lighter get steamrolled unless you are a Jake Paul fan
 
Don't blame him.
Don't blame him.

Dana White will do whatever it takes to get his obsession's record expunged.
Actually, speaking of, the 12-6 rule ban is being overturned. This is a recent development.

www.eastmojo.com

ABC overturns controversial 12-6 elbow rule in MMA

In a significant move for the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) has voted to remove the
www.eastmojo.com www.eastmojo.com
 
shit I'd take Jones on a short notice too (for da money)
 
tumblr_m74zw1yqvh1qaa8d1o1_500.gif
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Yeah, nobody wants to see a 48 year old ex fighter whose probably 50-60 lbs lighter get steamrolled unless you are a Jake Paul fan
Matt Hammil was an enormous LHW who has been out of the USADA pool for years.

I'm not so sure he would be smaller than fat Jones.
 
Even when they change the rules, it makes no sense to change a result from over a decade ago.

Jon broke a rule at the time it was a rule. The DQ loss is legit and will always be legit. Is the rule stupid? Sure is. Did Jon break the rule? He sure did.

The only argument for it is that it didn't affect the result and Jon was clearly winning, but tough shit. Shouldn't have cheated in a fight you were cruising in.
 
OldBoy91 said:
The only argument for it is that it didn't affect the result and Jon was clearly winning, but tough shit. Shouldn't have cheated in a fight you were cruising in.
Or maybe the dumb ref who tried talking to a deaf guy who can't read lips (and also had a shoulder injury unrelated to the elbows) and stopped it is the real problem.
 
Jon didn't hide from USADA.. Matt was doing a special appearance at Jackson / Wink that day. ;)

maxresdefault.jpg
 
Last edited:
