Jones was "out of peds" - Hamill

UFC Fighter Who Beat Jon Jones Says He Avoided Rematch, 'He Was Out of PEDs'

Only one man can claim to have a win over Jon Jones on his professional fighting resume, and that's Matt Hamill. Hamill took on Jones in The Ultimate Fighter se
As per Matt Hamill who savagely beat Jones' elbows in with his head has reminded Jon of this loss and attributed it to Jones running "out of peds".

What a ridiculous accusation.


As if Jones would ever run out of peds.



When asked to comment further Hamill replied "what?"
 
Why do I get such strong feelings of déjà vu?
 
