In which fights Jones was on PEDs in your opinion?

Few questions about Jones, his legacy and PEDs:
1.What do you think: If Jones was on PEDs all his career? Or from what fight he was juiced?

2. If you think he used, then did PEDs help him honestly: would he beat all these guys without it? Especially Gus, DC, Glover, Gane, Reyes?

3. What do you think about other fighters: if all of them used PEDs? Most interesting cases: Cain, DC, Khabib, GSP, Fedor - what do you think: each of them were on PEDs or not?


Honestly, I think all of them are on some PEDs (elite fighters), but in we take Jones: after all problems with USADA, his late LHW "run of lcose decisions" maybe was due to lack of "juice"+motivation?
 
A Jones without PEDS still beats all of those opponents even if they were on PEDS.
 
Much easier to write a list of fights where he wasn't.

It would be a lot shorter.
 
What makes you think “most of them are on PEDs”? Not everyone is a cheating POS like Jones.
 
The few times that he pissed hot before and after :rolleyes: Not very many fights in other words.
 
A Jones without PEDS still beats all of those opponents even if they were on PEDS.
3c4d42849a9a989582f626b957592c27.jpg


They all use.
Yes, yes. What a retarded take.
 
All of them.

Back when drug tests were only immediately before and after fights, why wouldn't fighters use? It was an IQ test more than anything else, and guaranteed weeks of unobstructed cycling. USADA didn't eliminate doping, just changed how it was done and who could do it.
 
Pretty sure he was natty against Stephan Bonnar and Andre Gusmao and the rest of those early fights. Jones then looked very human. Got tired and could be hurt. Not the terminator he is now. Total speculation but I think he hopped on around the 2011/2012 timeframe when he made it to the big time and got to a big camp.
 
This should be another well thought out and mature discussion.
 
