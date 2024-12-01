In which fights Jones was on PEDs in your opinion?

Few questions about Jones, his legacy and PEDs:

1.What do you think: If Jones was on PEDs all his career? Or from what fight he was juiced?



2. If you think he used, then did PEDs help him honestly: would he beat all these guys without it? Especially Gus, DC, Glover, Gane, Reyes?



3. What do you think about other fighters: if all of them used PEDs? Most interesting cases: Cain, DC, Khabib, GSP, Fedor - what do you think: each of them were on PEDs or not?





Honestly, I think all of them are on some PEDs (elite fighters), but in we take Jones: after all problems with USADA, his late LHW "run of lcose decisions" maybe was due to lack of "juice"+motivation?