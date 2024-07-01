  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?

Alpha_T83

Alpha_T83

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 5, 2016
Messages
7,270
Reaction score
2,241
Let's say Stipe/Jones are set to fight at UFC 309, and Stipe gets injured a few weeks before the fight. Does Jon Jones agree to fight the Aspinall/Blaydes winner as a short notice opponent?

Stipe is older and this is a definite possibility, and Jon has refused short notice opponents before. Jon refused to fight a short notice opponent (Chael Sonnen) at UFC 151. He pulled off the card entirely. Dana blamed this on Jon's camp, but I doubt Jon had zero say in the matter. I'm pretty convinced with his "legacy" on the line, that Jon will not accept the Aspinall/Blaydes winner as a short notice change of opponent if Stipe gets injured.

My personal theory: Dana convinces Jon Jones to fight Alex Pereira @ UFC 309 for the heavyweight belt. What do you guys think?
 
Pereira on short notice. Alex would accept for a big bag of money and Jones would probably win.
 
I dont think Jones wants any of that smoke for now. Imagine the risk of being put to sleep in your last MMA fight. He may just call out DC for a third one.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Let's say Stipe/Jones are set to fight at UFC 309, and Stipe gets injured a few weeks before the fight. Does Jon Jones agree to fight the Aspinall/Blaydes winner as a short notice opponent?

Stipe is older and this is a definite possibility, and Jon has refused short notice opponents before. Jon refused to fight a short notice opponent (Chael Sonnen) at UFC 151. He pulled off the card entirely. Dana blamed this on Jon's camp, but I doubt Jon had zero say in the matter. I'm pretty convinced with his "legacy" on the line, that Jon will not accept the Aspinall/Blaydes winner as a short notice change of opponent if Stipe gets injured.

My personal theory: Dana convinces Jon Jones to fight Alex Pereira @ UFC 309 for the heavyweight belt. What do you guys think?
Click to expand...
I don't think Dana will let Pereira any where near Jones right now, they are trying to protect Jones' "legacy" too hard... but the thought of Stipe getting injured is an intriguing idea. It would make it really awkward for Jones and Dana to still continuing to try avoiding Aspinall (assuming he gets past Blaydes).

I might be in the minority here, but I think Pereira does have a legitimate chance to put Jones to sleep. He's hungry and seems fearless enough, so I don't see him backpedaling much. Alex obviously has power in his hands, and I think come fight night, he'll be faster with better cardio. Wrestling nods clearly work in Jones' favour and he would still have the reach advantage, but that's a risky final fight to go out on (for Jones).
 
If Aspinal beats Blaydes, there really shouldn't be any questions about this.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Let's say Stipe/Jones are set to fight at UFC 309, and Stipe gets injured a few weeks before the fight. Does Jon Jones agree to fight the Aspinall/Blaydes winner as a short notice opponent?

Stipe is older and this is a definite possibility, and Jon has refused short notice opponents before. Jon refused to fight a short notice opponent (Chael Sonnen) at UFC 151. He pulled off the card entirely. Dana blamed this on Jon's camp, but I doubt Jon had zero say in the matter. I'm pretty convinced with his "legacy" on the line, that Jon will not accept the Aspinall/Blaydes winner as a short notice change of opponent if Stipe gets injured.

My personal theory: Dana convinces Jon Jones to fight Alex Pereira @ UFC 309 for the heavyweight belt. What do you guys think?
Click to expand...
He would rematch the cop car hood. The first fight was a controversial draw

jon-jones-jon-jones-cop-car.gif
 
No one... he would wait forever until the perfect matchup/opportunity presents itself.
 
People actually want to see Pereira vs Jones, who wants the Stipe fight really ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
News Calls intensify for Jones to be stripped, DJ weighs in. Blaydes says Jones is all talk, he and Tom are fighting for the real belt.
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
wannabetoughguy
wannabetoughguy
I
How likely is this series of events regarding Alex-Ankalaev-Aspinall-Jones
Replies
4
Views
82
GriffinLHWChamp
GriffinLHWChamp
Captain Herb
Equitable and Fair Solution to the Jon Jones HW Debacle
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
Prologue
Prologue

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,910
Messages
55,789,737
Members
174,931
Latest member
kryptokr4bs

Share this page

Back
Top