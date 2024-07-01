Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?

Alpha_T83 said: Let's say Stipe/Jones are set to fight at UFC 309, and Stipe gets injured a few weeks before the fight. Does Jon Jones agree to fight the Aspinall/Blaydes winner as a short notice opponent?



Stipe is older and this is a definite possibility, and Jon has refused short notice opponents before. Jon refused to fight a short notice opponent (Chael Sonnen) at UFC 151. He pulled off the card entirely. Dana blamed this on Jon's camp, but I doubt Jon had zero say in the matter. I'm pretty convinced with his "legacy" on the line, that Jon will not accept the Aspinall/Blaydes winner as a short notice change of opponent if Stipe gets injured.



My personal theory: Dana convinces Jon Jones to fight Alex Pereira @ UFC 309 for the heavyweight belt. What do you guys think? Click to expand...

I don't think Dana will let Pereira any where near Jones right now, they are trying to protect Jones' "legacy" too hard... but the thought of Stipe getting injured is an intriguing idea. It would make it really awkward for Jones and Dana to still continuing to try avoiding Aspinall (assuming he gets past Blaydes).I might be in the minority here, but I think Pereira does have a legitimate chance to put Jones to sleep. He's hungry and seems fearless enough, so I don't see him backpedaling much. Alex obviously has power in his hands, and I think come fight night, he'll be faster with better cardio. Wrestling nods clearly work in Jones' favour and he would still have the reach advantage, but that's a risky final fight to go out on (for Jones).