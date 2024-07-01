Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?

Alpha_T83
Let's say Stipe/Jones are set to fight at UFC 309, and Stipe gets injured a few weeks before the fight. Does Jon Jones agree to fight the Aspinall/Blaydes winner as a short notice opponent?
Stipe is older and this is a definite possibility, and Jon has refused short notice opponents before. Jon refused to fight a short notice opponent (Chael Sonnen) at UFC 151. He pulled off the card entirely. Dana blamed this on Jon's camp, but I doubt Jon had zero say in the matter. I'm pretty convinced with his "legacy" on the line, that Jon will not accept the Aspinall/Blaydes winner as a short notice change of opponent if Stipe gets injured.
My personal theory: Dana convinces Jon Jones to fight Alex Pereira @ UFC 309 for the heavyweight belt. What do you guys think?
