Media Masvidal wants a BMF vs BMF fight: I will break Gaethje's eye orbital and chop him up

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,507
Reaction score
6,023


"When I won the belt Dana said it'd be one of one, and the belt is done. It'd be no defending of it so there never was no talk about it, at least for me.
But I think now, the temperature on that theme has changed, you know. Now it's a lil different, they're doing things a little different. And Justin is very
good, the guy that he beat to get that belt is a fucking stud. He's a killer in Dustin Poirier, but I just feel like, man, if you put BMF against BMF. You put
me against Gaethje in there, I will break his fucking eye orbital and I would fucking chop him up, man. So hopefully that can happen at some point."
 
Retired guy wants another payday...its not like i wouldnt watch, but meh, he had his shot and the guy has lost like 4 times since winning the BMF belt.

BMF vs BMF its not a bad idea and we all know it, its just the guy having one belt is done a this point and all he wants is one last MMA payday, probably getting to run his contract and then run to boxing, which he cant take right now cause him being linked with the UFC.
 
LOL, would've been a very good fight 5 years ago. Masvidal is almost 40, clearly declining and very fat in the last picture of him I saw. Even at WW, Gaethje most likely does all the chopping with his fists and calf kicks.
 
Honestly, I want to see Gaethje beat the piss out of Masvidal.

I don't even know of he has a puncher's chance against Justin.

I doubt Justin is going to want to take a fight like this. It doesn't really help his case for another title shot and he probably only has 2 or 3 fights left in him if he's not fighting for a belt.

So as fun as this sounds, it's mostly to watch George lose painfully. The max/Justin fight should be equally fun to watch and mostly relevant.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Max Holloway: 'BMF' Title Fight at UFC 300 Creates a 'Lot of Options'
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
TrueBias
TrueBias

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,248
Messages
55,129,830
Members
174,626
Latest member
Expert Hobo

Share this page

Back
Top