Have you changed your opinion about the BMF title?

Sure you can be a debbie downer and you can call it a meaningless made up belt, but the truth is BMF is 3-0 so far in delivering violence.

-In it's first fight it brought out the best version of Jorge Masvidal and we saw Nate get stopped with strikes which almost never happens:

8aa3fc6931e2f22f68641669a925f5dae0b35f77.gif


53d8ce966dad3361549d417eb6f6bfa80544d70d.gif




-in the second BMF fight we saw one of the better KO's of last year as Justin went Cro Cop on Dustin and avenged his loss:

justin-gaethje-dustin-poirier.gif




-and of course finally at UFC 300 it produced possibly the most epic finish in UFC history:

giphy-downsized-large.gif




Now you could argue that all those fights would have maybe delivered regardless, but it's also possible that putting the BMF label on it inspired these guys to put a little extra into it and contributed to more violence and brought out the best in these fighters.

Either way the BMF is 3-0 and has pleased the just bleed guy every time, and I hope the trend continues.

<{JustBleed}>
 
As long as they engage, i'm good with it.

This includes the losers as well. Gaethje's nose was wrecked and he could have easily just ridden out that fight to the bell, but instead chose to engage with Max in a firefight to close the fight out. Epic stuff.
 
Bmf title could present some interesting scenarios going forward
 
I'm good with it. A lot of fun and exciting fights. Wish people would realize that these are one time "superfight" kind of things though.

The BMF belts are not defendable belts, they are one time special recognition for being an exciting fighter.
 
It's still stupid and pointless, but if they want to use it as a carrot to give fighters incentive to fight match ups that normally would not make sense, Then sure fine whatever. If it gets fighters into the octagon and fans into the seats its fine, I guess.
 
justin-gaethje-dustin-poirier.gif
Honestly, I just ignore that they've got a fictional non-lineal belt, the fights are good like you say, that's all that really matters.

As far as an excuse to make a 3 round fight into a 5 rounder just for extra violence, the concept is fine.

But it would also be cool if everyone stopped saying 'BMF' and just talked about it exclusively as just a good fight, which most of Sherdog has been doing anyway.
 
It would be great if they retired the notion. There are too many bad mofos in the UFC. What are they going to do? Make one for each division? Jorge was seen with his BMF belt the other day at the Nate Diaz press conference. It's a joke. Max's KO cemented his 600k in bonuses. That was the real deal everyone thought about when it happened. No one was thinking, "OMG, he's going to get the BMF strap around his waist!"
 
I don’t pay ppvs because fighters are underpaid, and I disapprove of an additional belt that generates more income for fan favorites.

Am I doing ok in my stance on ufc?
 
It's pretty corny but it's an excuse for them to make fun matchups so I can't complain too much
 
bmf title..
this title should be open weight class

you cant call yourself a bmf if you only want to fight people your own size
fight anyone anytime any weight
 
