Have you changed your opinion about the BMF title?

Sure you can be a debbie downer and you can call it a meaningless made up belt, but the truth is BMF is 3-0 so far in delivering violence.-In it's first fight it brought out the best version of Jorge Masvidal and we saw Nate get stopped with strikes which almost never happens:-in the second BMF fight we saw one of the better KO's of last year as Justin went Cro Cop on Dustin and avenged his loss:-and of course finally at UFC 300 it produced possibly the most epic finish in UFC history:Now you could argue that all those fights would have maybe delivered regardless, but it's also possible that putting the BMF label on it inspired these guys to put a little extra into it and contributed to more violence and brought out the best in these fighters.Either way the BMF is 3-0 and has pleased the just bleed guy every time, and I hope the trend continues.