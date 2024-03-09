Marc Goddard is terrible.

I've witnessed Marc Goddard ruin a few title fights by stopping them prematurely such as Colby Usman 1, Periera vs Adesanya 1, Periera vs Jiri, and now he stops the Cedric Doumbe fight after he stepped on glass inside the octagon. This ref is a serious problem and there's only going to be more problems going forward especially in title fights Marc Goddard has proven he CAN NOT BE TRUSTED in high stress situations.