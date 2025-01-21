Man of Steel - Plot Summary:





Kal-El, son of Jor-El and Lara, is sent to Earth after his home planet Krypton leads to a complete incineration. Now taking the name "Clark Kent", he then discovers his true persona when he is guided to become Superman: A hero committed to protect Earth's fate and the harm that threatens it.



However, General Zod, a citizen of Krypton and its military leader looks at Earth's fate differently and decides to use it with a sacrifice for all humans. Superman, with the help of present military and news reporter Lois Lane makes an alliance together to stop Zod from obliterating human existence.





Top Gun - Plot Summary:





US Navy Lieutenant Pete Mitchell, call sign Maverick--an impetuous, daredevil pilot ace--is accepted into Top Gun, Miramar's elite Fighter School. But there, the impulsive young pilot will have to compete with the best of the best, including Iceman, a brilliant and highly competitive fellow student.



Now, Mitchell must give his all; however, his father's mysterious and untimely demise still haunts him. Can Maverick prove his worth to Charlie, the flying school's no-nonsense astrophysics instructor? Will he be able to suppress his wild nature to win the prestigious Top Gun Trophy?









