The only reason people think Islam is a grade above the other LWs is because of luck and circumstance. His most dominant wins came from short notice fights(Hooker, Bobby Green) and Charles was worn out from three title fights in one year when they fought. Meanwhile Mr inactive only fought once this year like his daddy Khabib.
When he fights a well rested, non short notice opponent he goes life and death with them.
Volk bitched him:
Dustin “no hips, senior citizen” Poirier cut him up and went 5 rounds with him:
Bro went four rounds with Thiago Moises LOL.
In fact, when he fought 22 year old Arman on short notice he went life and death with him.
Come January, Arman who will be well rested and actually have a fight camp this time will beat him. Arman will also be in home territory( LA is filled with lots of Armenians). If Arman is a +150 or more underdog bet on him cause it’s free money. Topuria and Aspinall deserve to be above Makhachev on the P4P rankings btw.
