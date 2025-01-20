  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is Arman tsarukyan destined to become the next karo Parisyan?

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

Oct 20, 2021
1,985
4,741
I know I spend too much time on titktok watching conspiracies but hear me out -

1) Both are from Armenia. Both were incredibly young when they started mma. Karo first fight in the ufc was when he was 20. Arman 23.
2) Karo pulled out of a title shot due to injury which went to Joe Riggs. Arman has done the same.
3) Karo was told to earn his title shot again. He won his first fight back but then lost his next fight to diego which led to a meltdown as Karo had to start over agian. He would go on to win 3 fights in a row before lost his next title eliminator fight to alves. Arman may well be on this path.
4) With the loses, setbacks, injuries and depression Karo became addicted to pain killers due to issues with his back. Arman now has back issues.

I am seeing a lot of parallels. Let's hope Arman does not repeat the armenian curse and have 3 and 4 play out.
 
WTF is this nonsense? Diego looked really good in that fight. People forget how good Diego looked at times.
 
It would be funny if this happens but which lightweight could even beat arman for this scenario to play out? I don't think charles beats him, old DP and Gaethje aren't winning either
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
It would be funny if this happens but which lightweight could even beat arman for this scenario to play out? I don't think charles beats him, old DP and Gaethje aren't winning either
arman is a beast, but title quests can be taxing. We have already seen him drop out or refuse two title fights. We saw him postpone his own title fight because he pulled an ultimate warrior and refused to do some PR work against bullying. So the pressure alone might compromise him where it's possible a Dan Hooker beats him or michael chanlder catches him with a hook or fiziev beats him or like karo he loses a close decision to the ufc golden child - paddy.
 
Nah, Karo was infinitely more entertaining inside and outside the ring. Other than them both being Armenian I don't really see any similarities.
 
he sounds like a headcase to be perfect honest

fighting for instagram likes instead of the fear of being homeless
 
You made this thread simply because Arman is Armenian.
 
Have no respect for Arman ... never should have exerted himself beyond reason leading up to the fight ... never should have pulled out of his lifetime opportunity over "a sore back."

Dumbass on every level ... and boo-fugging-hoo.

Dude acts fine the night before in the presser ...

Personally, I think Arman just shit himself the day of.

Compare that to Alex Pereira, who took a match with Khalil Rountree 1) while on vacation, 2) with a deep cold/flu and sick as hell -- you could see Alex hacking and coughing between rounds -- and 3) with a broken foot/toe.

Alex took the fight anyway, AS CHAMPION ... who else would do this? ... and overcame some early adversity, and still got his KO of yet another opponent.

Pereira is a warrior among Champions ... while Tsarukyan is a non-Champion in every way. A front-running "shrink from" a Championship opportunity.

Non-fan for life ...
 
