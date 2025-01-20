Is Arman tsarukyan destined to become the next karo Parisyan?

I know I spend too much time on titktok watching conspiracies but hear me out -



1) Both are from Armenia. Both were incredibly young when they started mma. Karo first fight in the ufc was when he was 20. Arman 23.

2) Karo pulled out of a title shot due to injury which went to Joe Riggs. Arman has done the same.

3) Karo was told to earn his title shot again. He won his first fight back but then lost his next fight to diego which led to a meltdown as Karo had to start over agian. He would go on to win 3 fights in a row before lost his next title eliminator fight to alves. Arman may well be on this path.

4) With the loses, setbacks, injuries and depression Karo became addicted to pain killers due to issues with his back. Arman now has back issues.



I am seeing a lot of parallels. Let's hope Arman does not repeat the armenian curse and have 3 and 4 play out.