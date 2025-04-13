Paddy vs Arman is the fight to make

Paddy need to fight someone who isnt pushing pushing 40. His last three fight were 40-37-38 all somewhat washed.
He is one fight away from a title shot now so lets not give him an old, one foot out the door, fighter and give him an yougn hungry lion in Arman
 
Agreed. Paddy's grappling looked very formidable tonight, you gotta wonder how he's gonna hang with the very top of the divison.
 
Is Ilia confirmed getting the title shot?

Or are they waiting infinitely or till belal fights again ?
 
Losing streak 40yo Tony Ferg

Losing streak 40yo Bobby Green

Losing streak 40yo Chandler



The UFC would never have Paddy fight someone in their prime unless it’s for the title lmao.

Arman would lap circles around Paddy.

They’re gonna give him someone with a shit ton of mileage next as usual.

<WhatItIs>
 
They aren't going to make this fight. Paddy and Arman will get a different older fighter.
 
