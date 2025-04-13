Paddy vs Arman is the fight to make

Pascal Bergeron
Paddy need to fight someone who isnt pushing pushing 40. His last three fight were 40-37-38 all somewhat washed.
He is one fight away from a title shot now so lets not give him an old, one foot out the door, fighter and give him an yougn hungry lion in Arman
