Wow, shit is getting real up in hereee
Link with the video?One of these guys turned down the fight.
But it wasn't Alex.
View attachment 1064782
Link with the video?
My favorite post of yours sir.Don't turn down a title shot and then expect to be treated like a 10 time defending champ.
- said he was ready to fight Alex @ UFC 300
- Gets offered fight with Alex @ UFC 300
- Declines it
- takes another 10 months off
- Calls the guy that did show up to fight a duck
But did you know there were sweet buns in here sir? Lol
This is exactly what's going on but Alex haters are just going to keep ignoring this and act as if Alex has final say in who he fights.Ank just probably doesn't know that it's the UFC protecting Pereira, not Pereria ducking
I can't wait to see Ankalaev get knocked out in New York.
Nobody actually believes he has final say tbf sir.This is exactly what's going on but Alex haters are just going to keep ignoring this and act as if Alex has final say in who he fights.
You don't think nobody is a bit of a stretch? there are certainly people in here who seem to think otherwise.Nobody actually believes he has final say tbf sir.
Ok let me rephrase...You don't think nobody is a bit of a stretch? there are certainly people in here who seem to think otherwise.
Can't wait until Alex KO's Ank once and for all. Dude is just getting annoying at this point and won't shut up.