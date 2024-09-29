Media Magomed Ankalaev responds to Alex Pereira, implies he's ducking him

One of these guys turned down the fight.

But it wasn't Alex.

Screenshot_20240929_182938_YouTube.jpg


- said he was ready to fight Alex @ UFC 300
- Gets offered fight with Alex @ UFC 300
- Declines it
- takes another 10 months off
- Calls the guy that did show up to fight a duck
 
Last edited:
The comment from Alex was strange because Ankalaev is more of a striker and doesn't typically use his grappling very much. All his finishes are coming from KO/TKO.
 
Last edited:
lewisnerbaska said:
Link with the video?
Click to expand...


Ank saying he would fight Alex at UFC 300
(Per translation) at his post fight press conference after beating Johnny Walker

(starting at 41 seconds)




Another source stating Ankalaev said he would be ready to fight Alex at UFC 300 on April 13, meaning he knew the date of when the fight would be and said he would fight.
Then when offered exactly that he declined.

sports.yahoo.com

Magomed Ankalaev welcomes UFC 300 turnaround vs. Alex Pereira: ‘He’s been knocked out before’

Magomed Ankalaev makes his case to be the next title challenger for Alex Pereira – and he's ready for it at UFC 300.
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com


Ankalaev saying he was offered Alex Periera at UFC 300 and he turned it down.

Happens at 0:43-0:48

 
Last edited:
jeff7b9 said:
One of these guys turned down the fight.

But it wasn't Alex.

View attachment 1064782


- said he was ready to fight Alex @ UFC 300
- Gets offered fight with Alex @ UFC 300
- Declines it
- takes another 10 months off
- Calls the guy that did show up to fight a duck
Click to expand...
Ankalaev, Shavkat, Khamzat, Islam all turned down title fights at 300 because of Ramadan, but Ankalaev was clearly ready to fight at 307

Ank just probably doesn't know that it's the UFC protecting Pereira, not Pereria ducking
 
Last edited:
Striker Fox said:
Ank just probably doesn't know that it's the UFC protecting Pereira, not Pereria ducking
Click to expand...
This is exactly what's going on but Alex haters are just going to keep ignoring this and act as if Alex has final say in who he fights.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Damn didn’t know we had so many Alex apologists in here

Fucking pathetic
Click to expand...

What's pathetic is this is the 100th thread you've made on the subject. Your Alex hate boner is pathetic

stop-it-get-some-help.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Pereira could avoid Ankalaev by offering to fight him at UFC 307
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
3K
tritestill
tritestill
GloveParadox
If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
orca
orca
GiganticMeat
Two thoughts on Ankalaev/Pereira
Replies
17
Views
503
UFConFOX
U
Black9
Rumored Magomed Ankalaev Says He's In "Deep Negotiations" For "Easy Fight" Vs Alex Pereira
7 8 9
Replies
168
Views
8K
Bagatur
Bagatur
jackleeb
The best possible MMA timeline (Jones vs Pereira)
Replies
6
Views
369
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,430
Messages
56,261,088
Members
175,136
Latest member
ThatsNoWhiteBelt

Share this page

Back
Top